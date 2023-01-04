Expand / Collapse search
Politics
Dem-turned-GOP congressman fires back at AOC's 'coalition government' proposal

McCarthy needs 16 of the 20 GOP holdouts to vote for him to secure the speakership

Houston Keene
By Houston Keene | Fox News
Rep.-elect Jeff Van Drew reacts to GOP opposition to McCarthy becoming House speaker: 'Nonsense' Video

Rep.-elect Jeff Van Drew reacts to GOP opposition to McCarthy becoming House speaker: 'Nonsense'

Rep.-elect Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss gridlock in the House over Kevin McCarthy's bid to become the next House speaker. 

FIRST ON FOX: New Jersey Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a former Democrat, fired back at democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s, D-N.Y., "coalition government" proposal.

Ocasio-Cortez floated that House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy of California didn’t have enough support of the Republican caucus to take the speakership and needed to negotiate with Democrats in a "coalition government" to secure it.

Van Drew torched that idea, telling Fox News Digital that if "Democrats want a coalition government, then they should have won the majority."

AOC FLOATS ‘COALITION GOVERNMENT’ AFTER MCCARTHY FAILS T O WIN HOUSE SPEAKER VOTE

"Republicans need to pick a Speaker and we will, but it will absolutely not be a Democrat," Van Drew told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. "The American people elected Republicans to the majority of the House to save the America we know and love, so we must deliver on all the promises we made."

"Republicans need to stop nominating a member who has no intentions on becoming Speaker and actually elect a strong conservative who will deliver results for the American people," he added.

Ocasio-Cortez said on Tuesday that she does "not believe that Kevin McCarthy has the votes" to become speaker.

"I believe that a lot of the opposition to him is very personal. I believe his leadership style is incompatible with a lot of Republican members and certainly the Democratic Caucus." Ocasio-Cortez said.

"So the question is, is there anyone in their caucus that can build that consensus? If there isn't, McCarthy's team may have to come to the Democratic Party? And, if that's the case, then what would that even look like. It's rather unprecedented? Could it result in a potential coalition government?" Ocasio-Cortez asked.

"Could we get Democratic chairs of committees as a result?" she wondered aloud. 

The House is expected to vote for the second day in a row in an attempt to elect a speaker on Wednesday.

McCarthy and his allies are facing a dug-in opposition spearheaded by GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Lauren Boebert of Colorado that saw 20 Republican members vote for Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio over the caucus leader.

The GOP leader can only afford to lose four votes in his quest for speaker, and will need to convince 16 of the holdouts to join him in order to win outright.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

