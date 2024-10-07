Democratic strategist compares Trump to Hitler, insists he would 'absolutely try to exterminate people'

Democratic strategist Aisha Mills insisted Monday that former President Donald Trump "would absolutely try to exterminate people" if elected, likening the GOP nominee to Adolf Hitler.

In an interview on "CNN News Central," Mills was asked to respond to a comment made earlier in the day by Trump, who remarked that the U.S. has "a lot of bad genes in our country right now" during a discussion about crime perpetrated by illegal immigrants.

Mills began by claiming that Trump "revered the Nazis… revered Hitler."

"Donald Trump has had a very sinister philosophy, wanting to be a dictator, absolutely dividing people up based on who they are, based on factors about them that have to do with their race, and their gender, etc.," she continued.

"And when he uses language like this, I don’t think that it’s a Freudian slip. I think that the danger of a Donald Trump is that he would absolutely try to exterminate an entire group of people because he thinks that their genes are somehow different than his and faulty," Mills said. "And I say this with all the sternness that you hear in my voice because it is serious. And Americans should recognize that."

Republican strategist Lahnee Chen, who joined the CNN segment, pushed back against Mills' assertion, calling it "a little over-torqued, quite frankly."

Democrats and left-leaning pundits have repeatedly compared Trump to the Nazi leader. MSNBC host Joy Reid said earlier this year that, like Hitler, the former president was "also viewed as a clown, a goon who could be kept in line." MSNBC political analyst Claire McCaskill suggested during a media appearance in 2023 that Trump was "more dangerous" than Hitler and Mussolini. More recently, Hillary Clinton marked the 80th anniversary of the D-Day operation with a social media post that appeared to cast Trump as a threat to democracy on par with the Nazi dictator.

Mills' comment comes after Trump blamed the "rhetoric" from Democrats for causing him to be "shot at" in two separate assassination attempts, telling Fox News Digital last month that the suspected gunman in the second attempt on his life "acted" on "highly inflammatory language" from the left.

His son Donald Trump Jr. echoed the sentiment in a tense interview on CNN last week, blaming the media for being partly responsible for the assassination attempts against his father by pushing false narratives that radicalize his critics.

"The media did that, they created so much of that environment," Trump Jr. said. "The media has radicalized the people that are trying to kill my father. I’ve had to deal with that twice now in the last two months," he continued. "When someone allows someone to have a platform to call someone ‘literally Hitler,’ every day for nine years, it creates it. Whether you want to believe it or not, that’s a fact."