Dem senator blasts World Series crowd for ‘lock him up’ chant aimed at Trump

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., on Monday slammed the crowd at Nationals Park for a “lock him up” chant directed at President Trump during Game 5 of the World Series.

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” Monday, Coons chastised the crowd for disrespecting the presidency, even if they do not support the man who holds the high office.

"I have a hard time with the idea of a crowd on a globally televised sporting event chanting ‘lock him up' about our president," Coons said. "I frankly think the office of president deserves respect, even when the actions of our president, at times, don't."

The chanting arose after Trump was shown on the ballpark’s video screen during Game 5 of the World Series between the hometown Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros.

In breaking with precedent, Trump didn't throw out the first ceremonial first pitch.

The “lock him up” chant was an inversion of what Trump supporters began in 2016 against his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Coons warned Democrats not to adopt similar chants at rallies or conventions so as not to jeopardize the integrity of the impeachment inquiry against Trump.

"I understand why crowds in Washington would feel a lot of animus towards our president, given a lot of things that he has done," Coons said.

"But frankly, that's why I think those of us in the Senate need to approach the impeachment process seriously, in a measured and responsible way, because our very institutions, our Constitution, is at risk by the passions that have been unleashed by the politics at the moment."

