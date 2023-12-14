Dem Sen praised 'diversity and equality' efforts of Islamic group whose leader was 'happy to see' Hamas attack

Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. Bob Casey heaped praise on the group whose leader recently made controversial remarks about Hamas' brutal invasion of Israel by previously heralding one of its local chapters' dedication to "diversity and equality" and its commitment to fight "discrimination and prejudice" in society.

Nihad Awad, the executive director and co-founder of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said he was "happy to see" the Oct. 7 Hamas invasion of Israel and that the Jewish state did not have a right to self-defense because it is an "occupying power."

Awad made the contentious remarks at the 16th Annual Convention for Palestine in the U.S. on Nov. 24, sparking widespread outrage and even forcing the White House to distance itself from CAIR by scrubbing the group as a committed partner to fight antisemitism on its website.

Casey previously honored the Philadelphia CAIR chapter over its continued work. In March 2016, he penned a celebratory letter for its 10th anniversary that lauded their "diversity and equality" efforts and commitment to fighting against "discrimination and prejudice" in our society.

"It brings me great pleasure to extend warmest regards and congratulations as you celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations," Casey wrote in the letter.

"This anniversary is a remarkable reminder of CAIR's dedication and commitment to diversity and equality. Our Nation has benefited throughout its history from the unique perspectives and experiences of many cultures and has long been characterized by people of diverse faiths and backgrounds practicing their beliefs," he continued. "Great strides have been made in the fight for social and political equality for all Americans but there remains much more to be done. The work of CAIR to advance the well-being of Muslim-Americans and fight against rising discrimination and prejudice in our society stands as a testament to the bravery, work ethic and ideals of everyone involved."

"Please accept my congratulations and best wishes for the continued success of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. Thank you for all the work you have done and all you continue to do," the note concluded.

Casey's ties to the group continued in the years after the message.

In 2019, he invited a CAIR representative to moderate an event, the Jerusalem Post reported. And in 2021, Casey gave a member of CAIR Philadelphia a shoutout in a Facebook post.

The Democrat senator condemned Awad's comments when contacted about his ties to the group.

"October 7th was a brutal and vicious attack on innocent Israeli civilians," Casey told Fox News Digital. "I unequivocally condemn the antisemitic and hateful comments made by CAIR’s leadership and any comments that celebrate the despicable acts of Hamas terrorists."

Meanwhile, dozens of federal lawmakers across the U.S. have also previously expressed support for CAIR, and some remained silent when asked by Fox News Digital about the co-founder's stance on the horrific attacks that left 1,200 dead and others captured.