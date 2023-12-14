Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Dem Sen praised 'diversity and equality' efforts of Islamic group whose leader was 'happy to see' Hamas attack

Sen. Bob Casey also lauded CAIR's fight against 'discrimination and prejudice'

By Joe Schoffstall , Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
close
Nihad Awad speaks on Israel "Does not have that right to self defense" Video

Nihad Awad speaks on Israel "Does not have that right to self defense"

Nihad Awad, co-founder and Executive Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, speaks at the 16th Annual Convention for Palestine in the U.S. on November 24 near Chicago, IL. (Credit: American Muslims for Palestine)

Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. Bob Casey heaped praise on the group whose leader recently made controversial remarks about Hamas' brutal invasion of Israel by previously heralding one of its local chapters' dedication to "diversity and equality" and its commitment to fight "discrimination and prejudice" in society.

Nihad Awad, the executive director and co-founder of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said he was "happy to see" the Oct. 7 Hamas invasion of Israel and that the Jewish state did not have a right to self-defense because it is an "occupying power."

Awad made the contentious remarks at the 16th Annual Convention for Palestine in the U.S. on Nov. 24, sparking widespread outrage and even forcing the White House to distance itself from CAIR by scrubbing the group as a committed partner to fight antisemitism on its website. 

WHITE HOUSE SCRAMBLES TO DISTANCE ITSELF FROM ISLAMIC GROUP AFTER LEADER'S PRAISE FOR HAMAS' OCT 7TH SLAUGHTER

Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania at an event in Phialdelphia

Sen. Bob Casey previously praised CAIR in a letter to a local chapter. (AP )

Casey previously honored the Philadelphia CAIR chapter over its continued work. In March 2016, he penned a celebratory letter for its 10th anniversary that lauded their "diversity and equality" efforts and commitment to fighting against "discrimination and prejudice" in our society.

"It brings me great pleasure to extend warmest regards and congratulations as you celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations," Casey wrote in the letter.

Bob Casey, CAIR

Screenshot of Casey's letter to CAIR's local chapter. (Document uploaded online by CAIR Philadelphia)

"This anniversary is a remarkable reminder of CAIR's dedication and commitment to diversity and equality. Our Nation has benefited throughout its history from the unique perspectives and experiences of many cultures and has long been characterized by people of diverse faiths and backgrounds practicing their beliefs," he continued. "Great strides have been made in the fight for social and political equality for all Americans but there remains much more to be done. The work of CAIR to advance the well-being of Muslim-Americans and fight against rising discrimination and prejudice in our society stands as a testament to the bravery, work ethic and ideals of everyone involved."

"Please accept my congratulations and best wishes for the continued success of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. Thank you for all the work you have done and all you continue to do," the note concluded.

DEM LAWMAKERS HAVE HISTORY OF PRAISE FOR GROUP WHOSE LEADER SAID HE WAS 'HAPPY TO SEE' HAMAS ATTACK ISRAEL

Sen. Bob Casey

Sen. Bob Casey's ties to CAIR continued after the letter. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Casey's ties to the group continued in the years after the message. 

In 2019, he invited a CAIR representative to moderate an event, the Jerusalem Post reported. And in 2021, Casey gave a member of CAIR Philadelphia a shoutout in a Facebook post. 

The Democrat senator condemned Awad's comments when contacted about his ties to the group.  

"October 7th was a brutal and vicious attack on innocent Israeli civilians," Casey told Fox News Digital. "I unequivocally condemn the antisemitic and hateful comments made by CAIR’s leadership and any comments that celebrate the despicable acts of Hamas terrorists."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, dozens of federal lawmakers across the U.S. have also previously expressed support for CAIR, and some remained silent when asked by Fox News Digital about the co-founder's stance on the horrific attacks that left 1,200 dead and others captured.

Joe Schoffstall is a politics producer/reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Joe.Schoffstall@Fox.com and on Twitter: @joeschoffstall

More from Politics