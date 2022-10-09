Dem gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs fumbles question on Latino community in hard-to-watch interview

Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs delivered a fumbling answer when asked to elaborate on her relationship with the Latino community last week.

The exchange came during Hobbs' appearance at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Forum in Phoenix, Arizona. A town hall moderator pressed her to explain how the state's Latino community has impacted her personally.

"Today, today you said that growing up in Arizona, you have seen and heard how impactful the migrant community, talking about the Hispanic community, has been. Let me ask you, how has it impacted you personally? What have you learned — specifically learned — from the Latino community?" moderator Leon Krauze asked.

"Oh, that’s a great question. Um, I don’t necessarily think about it that way, in those terms. I think I really value my relationships across the board with different folks, and I learn all the time from people in my life," Hobbs responded.

"My sister-in-law, she is Latino, and her family – I love hanging out with them and practicing my español – un piquito," she added. "So, but yeah, I’ve learned so much from her family, but I think it’s really hard to separate out Arizona and subtract Latino culture because it’s so much a part of who we are as a state, and I — Arizona wouldn’t be Arizona without what the Latino community brings."

"So there is not one specific lesson you can share, other than the español? It’s one-third of the state," Krauze pressed.

"Uh, yes absolutely. I mean, I think there’s many lessons: The emphasis on family values, hard work. Those are something that I value in my own life, and, you know, it’s something that I respect," Hobbs said.

The Republican National Committee blasted footage of the exchange to their followers on Twitter.

Blake Masters, a Republican Senate Candidate in Arizona, labeled Hobbs "the Kamala Harris of Arizona" after watching the exchange.

Hobbs currently serves as Arizona's Secretary of State, and she is running against former TV news anchor Kari Lake, a Republican.

Lake has repeatedly sought a public debate with Hobbs, but the Democrat has so far refused to take the stage.