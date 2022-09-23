Trump advisers launch new super PAC MAGA Inc. to spend millions in midterms backing endorsed candidates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some of former President Donald Trump’s leading political advisers are launching a new Super PAC known as MAGA Inc. that’s expected to spend heavily over the next six weeks to support Trump-endorsed candidates running in November’s midterm elections.

Nearly two years after his 2020 election defeat, the former president remains the most ferocious fundraiser in the GOP, as he hauls in both grassroots and top dollar contributions, and his Save America political action committee is sitting on nearly $100 million cash on hand in its coffers.

But Trump has transferred little of his fundraising to fellow Republicans running in the midterm elections or to committees or outside groups backing GOP candidates. And that’s led to grumbling from some Republicans that Trump’s hoarding his money at the expense of the party and its candidates that are underfunded in the midterms.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich, a veteran of the Trump 2020 campaign, will oversee the new committee. The news was first reported Friday morning by Politico and confirmed by Fox News.

"President Trump is committed to saving America, and Make America Great Again, Inc. will ensure that is achieved at the ballot box in November and beyond," Budowich said in statement.

Save America can transfer its fundraising dollars over to MAGA Inc., which would then distribute the funds out onto the campaign trail. Unlike Save America, which by federal law is restricted on how much it can spend on political pursuits, the new super PAC has fewer limitations.

MAGA Inc. will essentially merge with the existing pro-Trump super PAC – MAGA Again! – which will likely transfer its remaining funds into the new committee.

Chris LaCivita, a veteran Republican operative who in the 2020 cycle ran the biggest spending pro-Trump super PAC, will be the new vehicle’s chief strategist. Tony Fabrizio, a longtime Trump pollster who worked on his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, will oversee polling. Veteran GOP and Trump fundraiser Meredith O’Rourke will lead the new committee’s finance team and Trump campaign veteran Seven Cheung will help steer communications.

While the mission of the new group is to send large sums of financial support to Trump backed candidates running in key midterm races, MAGA Inc. could pay dividends for Trump in two important ways should he follow through on his repeated flirtations and run for the White House again in 2024.

First, with less than seven weeks to go until the midterms, a handful of Trump-endorsed GOP nominees running in high-profile races are trailing their Democratic rivals in the polls or fundraising, or in both crucial campaign metrics. If some of these candidates go down to defeat in November, potentially costing the GOP the chance to win back the Senate majority, some veterans of statewide and presidential campaigns say Trump will get the blame, which could impact his likely push to win back the White House. MAGA Inc.’s boosting of these candidates may prevent such a scenario.

Secondly, the new committee, which appears to have a larger staff than any of the existing Trump political organizations, could serve as a vehicle for an eventual presidential campaign and could spend freely on behalf of Trump following the midterm elections.