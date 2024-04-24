'Death to America' pamphlets circulated at college anti-Israel encampment, eyewitness says

Multiple student groups at the University of Michigan shared a variety of anti-Israel materials and pamphlets this week at a pro-Palestinian encampment, according to one eyewitness.

One of the pamphlets, titled "10 anarchist theses on Palestine solidarity in the United States," was made available for students to take and read. The pamphlet discusses a wide-ranging set of opinions related to the confrontation between Israel and Hamas and states on one page, "Freedom for Palestine means Death to America."

Josh Brown, a junior at the University of Michigan who witnessed the ongoing demonstrations firsthand, told Fox News Digital the pamphlets were made available to students at the encampment.

Brown documented the protest on social media and also told Fox that the encampment, which has not been removed or taken down, featured a "library" of materials for students.

LIVE UPDATES: ANTISEMITISM ON CAMPUS SURGES AS AGITATORS TAKE OVER

Other pamphlets were handed out to students, including one titled "The Gaza Ghetto Uprising" and another, "First We Take Columbia."

"In ‘The Gaza Ghetto Uprising’ the anonymous author draws parallels of 10/7 and the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. The author also shows soft support for taking Israeli hostages," Brown wrote in a post to X. "Another pamphlet is titled ‘First We Take Columbia’ apparently authored by @Yale and @Columbia students."

Brown, who studies computer science at the university, noted on X that the encampment appeared to have been organized by a handful of student groups, some of which "have advocated for terrorism and glorified those who engage in it online."

The four groups, according to Brown, include Students Allied for Freedom and Equality (SAFE), which describes itself on social media as "a Palestinian solidarity group"; Jewish Voice For Peace, which claims to organize "for Palestinian liberation and Judaism beyond Zionism" on it's Instagram page; the Graduate Employees' Organization at the University of Michigan; and the TAHRIR Coalition, which claims on social media to be "90+ student organizations united for the TAHRIR (liberation) of Palestine at the University of Michigan."

ANTISEMITIC AGITATORS: WHAT PROTESTERS AT ELITE US UNIVERSITIES ARE SHOUTING

Brown's online documentation of the encampment purportedly showed that the anti-Israel demonstrators directly targeted Santa Ono, who has served as the 15th president of the University of Michigan since October 2022.

Written in chalk on one brick at the encampment site, which was set up in an effort to push the university to divest investments from Israel, were the words "ONO, YOU CAN'T HIDE".

Footage shared by Brown online showed several anti-Israel protesters engaging in chants like "Intifada! Intifada! Long live the intifada," "Resistance is justified, when people are occupied," and "Five, six, seven, eight, smash the settler Zionist state!"

Another clip shared by Brown appeared to show a Jewish student holding an Israeli flag who was surrounded by anti-Israeli demonstrators.

"'There is only one solution: Intifada revolution!' chanted the protestors while encircling a Jewish student with an Israeli flag inside the encampment," Brown wrote in a post to X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The University of Michigan did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment about the pamphlets that were made available at the encampment, or the encampment in general.