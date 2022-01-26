DCCC issues support for aggressive New York gerrymander that could eliminate 5 GOP seats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The national Democratic Party is urging Democrats in New York to support a gerrymander plan that could drastically change the political makeup of the state's delegation in Washington by eliminating five of the eight Republican seats in Congress.

In an "Interested Parties" memo with the title of "Preserving and Strengthening Communities of Interest" Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Patrick Maloney urges Democrats in Albany to support a 23 Democrat 3 Republican gerrymander in order to correct "imbalances" in the current map.

"In New York City and the surrounding areas, the current map does a serviceable job ensuring that communities are linked together and that minority representation is strong - as the New York State constitution requires," the memo states. "Of course, communities have changed over the past decade and the new map should reflect that. Ultimately, although lines may shift or expand, the districts must preserve the ability of minority communities to elect their chosen representatives to Congress. Groups like the Unity Coalition have suggested maps that adhere to the state constitutional requirement that maps shall not abridge the voting rights of racial or language minorities."

Only three current Republicans, Rep. Elise Stefanik, Rep. Chris Jacobs, and Rep. Andrew Gabarino, would remain safe under this new plan, according to Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman.

Former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Marc Elias issued support for the memo on Twitter calling it a "fair plan."

The DCCC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

Members of New York's bipartisan redistricting commission reached an impasse earlier this week on an effort to negotiate a new map which means the state legislature, which is overwhelmingly controlled by Democrats, can now seize control over the reapportionment process

The redistricting commission had been mired in partisanship, and many had lost hope it could come up with a bipartisan proposal in its first outing since New York voters established it in 2014.

"We have negotiated with our Republican colleagues in good faith for two years to achieve a single consensus plan. At every step, they have refused to agree to a compromise," the commission’s Democratic members said in a statement they released Monday morning.

Nick Langworthy, the state Republican Party chairman, disagreed with that conclusion saying, "This commission has been a sham since day one when Democrats totally co-opted the process. They made clear they had no interest in working in a bipartisan manner to draw lines that were in the best interest of New Yorkers."

