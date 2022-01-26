DCCC adviser claims police, PR 'propagandists' and journalists falsely manufacturing crime wave narrative

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A senior staffer at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) pushed a claim over the weekend that public relations "propagandists" are working with journalists to "falsely manufacture" a crime wave narrative.

Dyjuan Tatro, the DCCC’s senior adviser for strategic outreach, claimed the media is pushing "copaganda" in a Sunday morning tweet.

"Another devastating [thread] on how police [and] for hire PR propagandists are coordinating with journalists to falsely manufacture ‘crime waves’ [and] create narrative spin," Tatro wrote.

HOUSE DEMS’ NEW HIRE SLAMMED CAPITOL POLICE AS ‘WHITE SUPREMACISTS’ AFTER RIOT

"The media regularly publishes [copaganda] disguised as reporting that misleadingly relies on police [and] their proxies," he continued.

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesman Mike Berg blasted the DCCC under Rep. Sean Maloney, D-N.Y., as slandering law enforcement officers "on a daily basis."

"Sean Patrick Maloney’s DCCC slanders the brave men and women of law enforcement on a daily basis," Berg said in a Wednesday statement. "Democrats are, and always will be, the party of defund the police."

Tatro’s tweet came amid a spike in violent crime across America that has seen the deaths of several children as well as law enforcement officers, including a pair of New York police officers killed in the line of duty.

The DCCC senior staffer’s comments are his latest attack on police and law enforcement. Tatro made headlines last year after his hiring for past tweets calling the U.S. Capitol Police ‘White supremacists’ after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In August 2020, Tatro deemed the looting and rioting in the U.S. following George Floyd’s murder as "protests against systemic racism" and compared law enforcement reforms to bringing back Nazism.

"To all those people who want to reform the police because all cops aren't bad, should we just go ahead and revive Nazism because all Nazis weren't bad? I didn't think so. Case closed," he wrote on Twitter in June 2020.

Tatro was also previously a gang member who served jail time for shooting two rival gang members and appeared in the 2019 Netflix documentary "College Behind Bars." He has also voiced his support of defunding the police multiple times on Twitter.

Former DCCC spokesman Cole Leiter defended the hire while pushing back against a New York Post article on Tatro’s hiring.

"[Tatro] serves his time. Then [the DCCC] hires him after he becomes a national leader in a bipartisan movement to reform prison education systems. [The New York Post] publishes trash headline," Leiter wrote in a tweet last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The House Democrats’ campaign arm has come under serious fire in recent months over a series of controversial hires with warped views on the police to strategist positions, including a "strategist" who called the police a "terrorist group."

The DCCC did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on Tatro’s tweet amid the spike in violent crime across America.

Fox News’ Evie Fordham contributed reporting.