DCCC, Air Force under fire over improper release of GOP candidates' military records: 'Beyond disturbing'

Lawmakers and military veterans are among those expressing outrage on Twitter over reports that the military records of 11 people, including several Republicans who ran for Congress in last year's midterm elections, were improperly released.

Two former House Republican candidates who lost during the midterm campaign say the Air Force alerted them this month that their military records were improperly released, Politico reported Thursday.

Sam Peters of Nevada and Kevin Dellicker of Pennsylvania joined three previously revealed GOP figures out of a total of 11 who were affected by what the Air Force called the "unauthorized" release of military information. Much of the records appear to have been requested by and turned over to a research firm that received money from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the campaign arm for House Democrats.

"Here are two more AF veterans and GOP candidates who had their private military records breached by Dem operatives paid for by the DCC," tweeted Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., one of the other known veterans to have their military records improperly released. "The operatives used ID theft and deception to obtain the records. Who at DCCC approved this? What elected House members at DCCC knew?"

Bacon went on to demand answers as he, fellow incumbent Rep. Zach Nunn of Iowa, and Peters and Dellicker are calling for an investigation into potential illegal activity concerning the release of their records.

"Who at DCCC knew this? Who approved using identity theft and deception to abscond with our private personal records?" asked Bacon. "Who gave Dem operatives our social security numbers? Who at DCCC facilitated the 'leaks' on [former House GOP candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green of Indiana] about being a victim of assault while in AF?"

Green is the other person identified as having their military records released. The other six affected individuals remain unknown.

Dellicker said in a press release earlier this week that he trusts the "federal law enforcement authorities will investigate and prosecute this brazen attack on military information systems."

"I hope they follow the money trail to see who paid this sleazy firm for its illegal activities," he added.

The records releases have led to a torrent of outrage on Twitter, with users noting it may not be a coincidence that everyone so far named has been a GOP political figure and calling on House Democrats and the Air Force to provide clarity.

"This story is crazy," wrote Matt Whitlock, a communications professional who worked in multiple GOP Senate offices. "Will there be accountability in the Air Force for 'improperly releasing' (leaking) sensitive docs … what was the DCCC involvement – was this sanctioned by members?"

"Beyond disturbing," tweeted Curtis Houck of the Media Research Center. "Will the wider news media that insists government servants are above the partisan fray call out this breach of privacy? Or will they stay silent because they are giddy at this violation because it helps their side in opposition research?"

Adam Kinzinger, a veteran who retired from Congress last year, called on Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall to speak about this story publicly.

"We need answers to this sooner than later," tweeted Kinzinger. "Frank Kendall] needs to speak out."

One retired soldier who served in both the Army and the Air Force argued the improper records releases of Republican veterans are a sign of "the woke" taking over the military. Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee called the releases "unacceptable" and "absolutely outrageous."

The Air Force told Fox News that there was "no evidence of political motivation or malicious intent on the part of any employee."

The military branch on Feb. 8 sent letters to both Peters and Dellicker, notifying them that Abraham Payton of Due Diligence Group made "multiple requests" for their military personnel records last year.

Due Diligence Group received more than $110,000 from the DCCC between January 2021 and December 2022, according to Federal Election Commission records. According to the firm's website, it specializes in "using public records research" to provide clients with "the knowledge and insights needed to drive strategic decision-making." The firm notes some of its clients are political campaigns.

In the cases of both Peters and Dellicker, the Air Force identified Payton, a former research director for the Democratic political group American Bridge, as having "inappropriately requested" copies of their records.

Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek reportedly said "virtually all" of the 11 unapproved releases were made to the same third party.

The DCCC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.