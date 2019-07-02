'Morning Joe' guest hits Trump for planning 'obscene' Fourth of July military parade

The Washington Post's Eugene Robinson slammed President Trump on "Morning Joe" Tuesday for wanting a Fourth of July military parade and compared the commander-in-chief to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Robinson wrote an op-ed in June accusing the president of trying to hijack the holiday so he could hold a political rally to honor himself, and worried Trump's involvement might ruin the festivities altogether. The WaPo editorial board followed up with their own piece on Monday, continuing to criticize the White House.

"It’s not a political day. It’s a day for patriotism. And then you have the fireworks," Robinson said on MSNBC. "It’s glorious. It's wonderful. It's one of the best days in the year in Washington, despite the fact that it's usually 95 degrees. And to take this and to make it into what seems to be kind of a combination Trump rally and Kim Jong Un style military parade of hardware and equipment with Sherman tanks which is ridiculous. The last Sherman tank was taken out of service in 1957."

Robinson continued to criticize Trump for his involvement and claimed presidents don't publicly speak on the Fourth of July, despite instances of former President Obama addressing the nation from the White House.

"It’s just obscene. It really is. And I just — I just hope it doesn’t spoil the whole day. I mean, of course, they’re going to try to have the biggest fireworks ever, and that’s okay. But presidents don’t speak at the Fourth of July," he said. "It’s the people’s day. It’s not the president’s day. And he’s trying to turn it into something else. And I just think it’s — I think it’s awful."

The parade is being called "Salute to America" and would include a speech from Trump, a demonstration by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flight squadron and $1 million worth of fireworks -- $750,000 of which was donated. There may also be a display of Abrams tanks and other military vehicles along the National Mall.

“This is going to be a fantastic Fourth of July with increased access across the National Mall for the public to enjoy music, flyovers, a spectacular fireworks display, and an address by our Commander-in-Chief,” Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said in a statement.

"We received an extraordinary donation for a phenomenal fireworks display, and our colleagues from the Department of Defense will be providing a one-of-a-kind music and air power experience including a flight demonstration from the Blue Angels.”

