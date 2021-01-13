Dave Rubin slams AOC on calling for commission on ‘media literacy,’ says left is crushing dissent

Talk show host Dave Rubin blasted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for calling on Congress to "look into" a commission on "media literacy" to combat misinformation, after last week’s deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took to Instagram on Tuesday and suggested several members of Congress should hold a discussion to help "rein in" the media environment to avoid "spew[ing] disinformation and misinformation" moving forward.

"When [Ocasio-Cortez] says disinformation or misinformation, she means really anything that goes against progressive leftist dogma," the host of "The Rubin Report," told "America’s Newsroom" on Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez’s rhetoric is consistent with the "totalitarian authoritarian ideology" that the left continues to push in society, Rubin said.

The left "is trying to crush dissent," Rubin said. "When you mix the Big Tech portion of this, where they are going to censor the rest of us anyway, as it has become incredibly obvious over the last few days, well now you have politicians saying 'let’s get rid of misinformation.' Instead of the government having to do it they can do it through Big Tech, so it doesn’t seem like a full-on assault on the First Amendment, which is about the government going after speech."

AOC SAYS COMMISSION BEING 'DISCUSSED' TO HELP ‘REIN IN’ MEDIA ENVIRONMENT AFTER CAPITOL RIOT

Big Tech companies recently censored and shut down President Trump’s social media accounts, one by one. Twitter banned President Trump from their social media platform in the wake of the U.S. Capitol being breached by a mob of his avid supporters. Other tech giants, like Facebook, didn’t confirm whether the ban is permanent. Twitter’s competitor Parler, which has become a digital haven for Trump supporters, was suspended from Apple and Google app stores, which prevents it from being downloaded to phones and tablets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Leftism has taken over all of our institutions, our political, cultural, media institutions … they are figuring out ways to come for us," Rubin said.