Cruz urges Americans to 'combat the woke takeover' in new book set for November release

Sen. Ted Cruz is positioning himself as a conservative culture warrior with a new book that will hit the shelves in the middle of the 2024 presidential primary election.

Cruz’s new book, "Unwoke: How to Defeat Cultural Marxism in America," will be released on Nov. 7, about three months after the Republican National Convention holds its first primary debate in August 2023.

"Woke, out-of-touch leftists have taken over every aspect of our society and it’s time we fight back," Cruz said in a release for the book. "I look forward to equipping readers to combat the woke takeover of education, big business, the media, and Hollywood in my new book."

It is Cruz’s third book with Regnery Publishing.

"Ted Cruz is the kind of fearless, insightful, and articulate conservative thinker that our publishing house is famous for. We are delighted to be publishing our third book with one of the most important figures in American government," publisher Tom Spence said.

The senator, who is also the top Republican on the Commerce Committee, first announced the latest memoir on "Hannity" last week.

Cruz released his first book, "A Time for Truth: Reigniting the Promise of America," three months before throwing himself into the 2016 presidential race, becoming the first high-profile Republican at the time to do so.

He has not declared any intention to run for president in 2024 at this point, though he did tell reporters last month that he intends to seek a third term in the Senate.