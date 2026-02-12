Expand / Collapse search
Senate Hearings

Cruz targets Minnesota-style fraud with bill forcing proof before federal childcare payouts

Payment Integrity Act would end Biden-era policy allowing payments before care verification following widespread Somali fraudster schemes

By Charles Creitz Fox News
EXCLUSIVE: A trio of Republican senators are moving to overhaul how federal childcare funds are distributed after what they call "mass fraud" in Minnesota exposed a system that paid providers before verifying children were ever in the room.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined by Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Rick Scott, R-Fla., is introducing the Payment Integrity Act, legislation that would require states to distribute federally funded childcare dollars based on verified attendance — not enrollment claims.

"Programs in Minnesota for welfare and childcare were designed to channel resources into protecting vulnerable children, but were treated like an open ATM by criminals," Cruz told Fox News Digital.

"The mass fraud in Minnesota shows that American taxpayers can no longer rely on local and state politicians to prevent abuses, because those politicians often have electoral and partisan incentives to look the other way. My legislation reduces the risk of the waste and fraud we’ve seen and ensures that resources are provided to children and families who need it."

WALZ’S MINNESOTA MESS COULD SPARK THE TOUGHEST FRAUD REFORMS IN DECADES

Quality Learning Center sign being fixed

Quality Learning Center in Minnesota was found at the center of an alleged childcare fraud scandal in the state. (Madelin Fuerste / Fox News Channel)

The bill would reverse a 2024 Biden administration rule requiring states to pay childcare providers before attendance verification. Under Cruz’s proposal, providers would be paid only after services are confirmed — shifting from enrollment-based payments to attendance-based billing.

Cruz’s bill comes as the outspoken Texan led a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on alleged Somali fraudsters last week. There, lawmakers heard directly from David Hoch — a journalist seen accompanying blogger Nick Shirley to addresses proclaimed to be Somali daycares.

HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE WIDENS INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED MINNESOTA FRAUD

"There are few crimes more morally repugnant than stealing from vulnerable children. Every dollar stolen is a meal not eaten, a doctor's visit missed, and a future diminished," Cruz said, adding that such fraud "plunders our children's potential."

Gesturing towards a photo of the "Quality Learing Center" in Minneapolis during the hearing, an allegedly fraudulent childcare provider Cruz called "emblematic" of the crisis, he said the fraud was occurring not in "some distant or lawless place, but in the heart of America's Midwest."

Co-sponsor Lee said that support for childcare should "go to real kids, not empty rooms."

"Fake childcare operations are stealing funding from the ones who are actually taking care of America’s children in need. Our bill will address this massive fraud by granting funding based on actual attendance rather than reported enrollment, and allowing states to pay retroactively instead of in advance," Lee said, adding such "diligence" should have been the law all along.

PAM BONDI DISPATCHES FEDERAL PROSECUTORS TO MINNESOTA FOLLOWING SOMALI FRAUD ALLEGATIONS

The Payment Integrity Act also puts into law January rule from Health and Human Services that established attendance-based billing procedures

That rule, according to Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s deputy Jim O’Neill was also spurred on by what has been happening in Minnesota.

"We’ve seen credible and widespread allegations of fraudulent daycare providers who were not caring for children at all. The reforms we are enacting will make fraud harder to perpetrate," O’Neill said in a statement.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison at Senate hearing

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is seen during a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (Tom Brenner/AP)

The Payment Integrity Act officially amends the Child Care and Development Block Grant Act signed into law by President George Herbert Walker Bush, to include such "attendance-based billing."

"Nothing in this subchapter shall be construed to require a lead agency to make a payment to a child care provider prior to the provision of child care services," the bill reads, a direct reversal of the pre-payment system Cruz says allowed fraud to flourish.

