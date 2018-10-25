Crowd drowns out anti-Trump Dems Adam Schiff, Brad Sherman at California debates, forcing early end

U.S. Reps. Adam Schiff and Brad Sherman -- two California Democrats who are vocal critics of President Trump -- each got an earful Wednesday night from a pro-Trump crowd that interrupted them constantly during debates against their Republican opponents.

Both Schiff and Sherman have emerged as key critics of the president in Washington, with Schiff leading the charge that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

But it was a different story in Burbank, as the Democrats' detractors came out in droves in their home state, silencing Schiff and Sherman with shouts, and prompting organizers from the League of Women Voters of Glendale/Burbank to end the event early, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Schiff was largely unmoved by the heckling -- in addition to attacks from his Republican opponent Johnny Nalbandian, who’s trying to unseat him in the upcoming election. The Republican said the Russia investigation wasted $30 million while Schiff ignores his district as he focuses on the issue.

Schiff is expected to win the election without any risk as his district leans heavily toward the Democrats.

Sherman had more trouble focusing at the debate, often asking the organizers for extra time to speak amid the shouting from the audience. He’s being challenged by Republican Mark Reed.

Schiff criticized the crowd after the debate. “It’s a sad commentary on the times,” he told the debate’s moderator, according to the Daily News.

At least one person was escorted from the audience over the shouting. The man was identified as Boris Kushnir who told the outlet that he had no regrets for calling out “lies” by Schiff and Sherman. He said he will vote for Sherman’s Republican opponent in the upcoming November election.

Reed said the audience represents how the constituents are feeling about their Democratic representatives.

The organizers reportedly decided to stop the debate early amid reports of explosive devices being mailed to multiple Democrats and other targets, in addition to some reports suggesting such packages may have been mailed to Schiff and Sherman.