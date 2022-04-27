Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Critics blast Adam Schiff as 'king of disinformation' following his concerns about Musk's Twitter purchase

Schiff has faced years of criticism for spreading misinformation on Trump-Russia collusion

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
Mark Meckler: Elon Musk will increase transparency and free speech Video

Mark Meckler: Elon Musk will increase transparency and free speech

Convention of States President Mark Meckler reacts to the Elon Musk purchase of Twitter.

Critics are blasting Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., as the "king of disinformation" after he expressed concern Tuesday that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter would "stop the fight against disinformation on social media."

"Here's my take on the world’s richest man buying Twitter: He makes a great car and rocket. But I’m concerned his personal views will stop the fight against disinformation on social media. The problem on Twitter hasn't been too much content moderation – it's too much hate," Schiff wrote in a tweet.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., expressed concern in an April 26, 2022 tweet that Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter would "stop the fight against disinformation on social media." (Screenshot/Twitter)

‘THE VIEW’ GUEST CLASHES WITH ADAM SCHIFF OVER DISCREDITED DOSSIER: ‘YOUR CREDIBILITY IS’ DIMINISHED

The liberal congressman has, himself, faced years of criticism for spreading misinformation concerning the investigation into alleged collusion with Russia by former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign in order to win the 2016 election.

He was most notably scorned over his role in promoting the discredited anti-Trump Steele dossier, being accused of promoting Russian disinformation.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

BLOOMBERG COLUMNIST BLASTS ‘SHOWMAN’ ADAM SCHIFF'S ‘FIBS’ IN NEW BOOK ABOUT ALLEGED TRUMP-RUSSIA COLLUSION

Critics quickly took to social media to blast Schiff, citing his role in pushing false information throughout the Russian collusion investigation to argue he was actually one of the biggest spreaders of misinformation and referring to him as "the biggest liar in Congress."

"Remember when you knowingly and maliciously pushed disinformation for YEARS, falsely claiming to have evidence of Trump colluding with Russia to steal the 2016 election?" wrote Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway, while writer Jeff Carlson tweeted, "Here's my take on the biggest liar in Congress: You're frightened by your loss of power."

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., questioned how "one of the biggest collusion liars" was now somehow concerned about "disinformation."

Sean Davis, CEO and co-founder of The Federalist, wrote that Schiff was "the last person on earth who should be whining about 'disinformation.'"

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway blasted Rep. Adam Schiff's, D-Calif., criticism of Elon Musk in an April 26, 2022 tweet. (Screenshot/Twitter)

"The absolute KING of disinformation, [Rep. Adam Schiff]. Put a tent on this circus, the clowns are running loose," wrote radio personality Annie Frey, while Washington Examiner columnist Christopher Tremoglie tweeted, "Disinformation? From the guy who was routinely caught lying about Russia collusion? And surely by disinformation, you mean anything you disagree with because when it comes to telling lies, Schiff is the king."

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich responded to Schiff's claim with a simple, "Holy hell."

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.