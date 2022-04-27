Critics blast Adam Schiff as 'king of disinformation' following his concerns about Musk's Twitter purchase

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Critics are blasting Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., as the "king of disinformation" after he expressed concern Tuesday that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter would "stop the fight against disinformation on social media."

"Here's my take on the world’s richest man buying Twitter: He makes a great car and rocket. But I’m concerned his personal views will stop the fight against disinformation on social media. The problem on Twitter hasn't been too much content moderation – it's too much hate," Schiff wrote in a tweet.

The liberal congressman has, himself, faced years of criticism for spreading misinformation concerning the investigation into alleged collusion with Russia by former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign in order to win the 2016 election.

He was most notably scorned over his role in promoting the discredited anti-Trump Steele dossier, being accused of promoting Russian disinformation.

Critics quickly took to social media to blast Schiff, citing his role in pushing false information throughout the Russian collusion investigation to argue he was actually one of the biggest spreaders of misinformation and referring to him as "the biggest liar in Congress."

"Remember when you knowingly and maliciously pushed disinformation for YEARS, falsely claiming to have evidence of Trump colluding with Russia to steal the 2016 election?" wrote Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway, while writer Jeff Carlson tweeted, "Here's my take on the biggest liar in Congress: You're frightened by your loss of power."

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., questioned how "one of the biggest collusion liars" was now somehow concerned about "disinformation."

Sean Davis, CEO and co-founder of The Federalist, wrote that Schiff was "the last person on earth who should be whining about 'disinformation.'"

"The absolute KING of disinformation, [Rep. Adam Schiff]. Put a tent on this circus, the clowns are running loose," wrote radio personality Annie Frey, while Washington Examiner columnist Christopher Tremoglie tweeted, "Disinformation? From the guy who was routinely caught lying about Russia collusion? And surely by disinformation, you mean anything you disagree with because when it comes to telling lies, Schiff is the king."

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich responded to Schiff's claim with a simple, "Holy hell."