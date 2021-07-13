Crenshaw slams 'delinquent' Texas Democrats who fled to DC on private jet: 'You guys are pathetic'

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, excoriated Democratic state lawmakers who left the state – and a special session of the legislature – for Washington, D.C., to hold up voting on an election reform bill, accusing them of shirking their responsibilities and lying about what they were opposing.

After State Rep. James Talarico tweeted updates about the trip he and fellow Democrats were taking, which he said was "to break quorum and kill the Texas voter suppression bill," Crenshaw called them "pathetic" for taking a field trip while Talarico claimed they were making a sacrifice by leaving their state and families behind.

"Hard to imagine a more delusional group of people - thinking that lying about these bills, hopping on a chartered flight, sipping beer, and skipping work is ‘sacrifice,’" Crenshaw tweeted. "You guys are pathetic. Totally pathetic."

Besides scolding the Democrats for leaving the state, Crenshaw admonished them for characterizing a Texas voting reform bill as "suppression."

"These delinquents are doing this to kill a bill that does things like make voting hours across counties the same," the congressman said. "There isn’t a single thing in these bills that is ‘voter suppression.’ This a giant charade. Texans should be furious, and vote all of these children out of office."

While Talarico said Democrats were trying to help "save our democracy," Crenshaw said they were sending a very different message to their constituents.

"Democrats to Texans: we won’t enforce any criminal laws, we will open your southern border, and we will throw a tantrum and leave on a chartered jet when we get upset," he said.

Gov. Greg Abbott, meanwhile, is taking an even tougher stance against the lawmakers who left the special session that he called, telling Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle" on Monday that state representatives still in Texas can call for those who left to be arrested.

"Once they step back into the state they will be arrested and brought back to the Capitol and we will be conducting business," the Republican said.

This is the second time Texas Democrats left in order to block a vote on the voting reforms, which they say would make it more difficult for minorities to vote. Republicans insist this is a false narrative and the reforms would provide greater security for the state’s elections.

