Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Republicans
Published

CPAC gives McConnell his lowest mark ever in its annual 'conservative ratings' for members of congress

Ratings were based on lawmakers' votes during the last congressional session

By Brianna Herlihy , Keith Koffler | Fox News
close
Biden is in trouble with his party: Karl Rove Video

Biden is in trouble with his party: Karl Rove

Panelists Kellyanne Conway, Karl Rove and Mark Penn give their take on the presidents poor poll numbers, 2024 contenders on The Story.

The Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) gave Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell a "conservative rating" of just 56%, about on par with Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney and just ahead of former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, who received a score of 54%.

Both Romney and Cheney are frequent targets of the right, sometimes derided as RINOs, or "Republicans in Name Only." McConnell finds himself far behind Republicans such as Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, and McConnell's fellow Kentuckian Rand Paul, all of whom were rated at 100%. Fourteen of House Republicans also received a score of 100%, including Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Jim Jordan of Ohio.

"Getting beyond what a politician says and looking at how they vote is a needed form of transparency," CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp said in a statement. 

"Conservatives are the leaders intellectually and organizationally in the push back against Big corporations, Big tech, Big Media, Big Unions and academia, and our ratings help separate the big talkers from the truly courageous," he said. 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 11:  U.S. Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens during a news briefing after the weekly Senate Republican Policy Luncheon July 11, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. Sen. McConnell announced that Senate will delay its recess to the third week of August.   ((Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images))

MCCONNELL SAYS HE WILL RETURN TO THE SENATE ON MONDAY

According to CPAC, the report was generated by an exhaustive compilation of over 20,000 votes cast by all 535 members of Congress across the full spectrum of policy issues.

"To produce this year’s scorecard, CPAC’s Center for Legislative Accountability analyzed every vote taken last session and selected a wide array of issues relating to fiscal, tax, regulatory, education, environment, Second Amendment rights, election security, life, and government integrity," the report stated. "All lawmakers in America at the federal and state levels are scored on a 100-point scale."

Matt and Mercedes Schlapp at CPACs private green room backstage at The Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida.  (Fox News Digital)

Among the other top-scoring senators are Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, Rick Scott, R-Fla., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., with scores above 90% 

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE NIKKI HALEY HECKLED BY TRUMP SUPPORTERS AT CPAC: 'WE LOVE TRUMP!'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., scored 82%. 

Sen. Mike Lee

 Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah. received a conservative rating of 100% from CPAC. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

McConnell's 56% rating is the lowest he's received from the group in his 38 years in Congress.

CONSERVATIVE COLLEGE GRAD WHO WALKED OUT OF MERRICK GARLAND'S COMMENCEMENT SPEECH 'WOULD DO IT AGAIN'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., received CPAC rating of 56%.   ((Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images))

"Congress became even more polarized during President Biden’s second year in office, with Democrats only voting with the conservative position an average of 2% of the time, based on the CPAC’s analysis," the group said in a press release Monday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In total, Congress votes with the conservative position just 40% of the time," they said. 

McConnell could not immediately be reached for comment.
 

Brianna Herlihy is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics