'Cowardly and unacceptable': Progressive NYC Dem condemns violent anti-Israel protest

A progressive House Democrat is vehemently condemning a violent anti-Israel demonstration that occurred in his district earlier this week.

"I firmly believe in the fundamental right to protest peacefully, however, what we witnessed last night at the Bird in the Hand restaurant in Hamilton Heights was violence, bullying, and intimidation towards law enforcement officers, residents, restaurant patrons, and innocent bystanders," Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., said in a Thursday evening statement.

Activists carrying pro-Hamas signs and a picture of the terror group's former leader who was recently assassinated in Tehran stormed a restaurant in Upper Manhattan on Tuesday night, according to Fox 5 NY.

The group was reportedly looking for New York City Mayor Eric Adams and state Gov. Kathy Hochul, who were not there.

"Violent protesters cost thousands of dollars in damage to the venue's outdoor dining section, set off smoke alarms, and terrorized guests," Espaillat said.

"These violent acts of intimidation are cowardly and unacceptable, and we stand in solidarity with the owners of the restaurant and patrons in response to these actions, which will never be tolerated in a city as beautifully diverse as ours."

Espaillat, who was elected in 2016, is a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and serves as a senior whip for the House Democratic Caucus, a minor leadership role.

Video obtained by Fox 5 NY showed activists filling the restaurant in Espaillat's district after a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 bid.

The situation escalated outside the establishment after the protesters realized that neither Adams nor Hochul was there. Activists clashed with police, and smoke bombs were reportedly set off.

Tuesday night's chaos is just a sample of the turmoil that has wracked Democratic Party politics since Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

A growing faction of progressive Democrats have called for the U.S. to loosen its traditionally tight ties with Israel, particularly in the wake of its invasion of Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 attack.

The conflict has also inspired protests around the U.S., including several high-profile incidents of pro-Gaza demonstrators interrupting Democratic events and vandalizing Democrats' congressional offices.

Those tensions are likely to resurface again next week in Chicago, when Harris will formally claim her mantle as the 2024 presidential nominee at the Democratic National Convention.