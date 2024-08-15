Chaos erupts at Kamala Harris NYC event as DNC braces for Chicago unrest

Anti-Israel agitators hurled smoke bombs and expletives in Harlem Wednesday night after a pro-Kamala Harris campaign party in what could be a preview of planned demonstrations in Chicago next week, where the Democrats will hold their 2024 convention.

A keffiyeh-wearing mob barged into a packed restaurant, accusing people at the bar of setting "Palestine on fire" in an apparent reference to Israel's counteroffensive in the Gaza Strip after a Hamas terror attack Oct. 7, 2023, left hundreds of Israelis dead.

Video shows the bartender making a phone call as patrons try to ignore the interruption. Police soon arrived to make arrests as the mob blared horns, rang bells and shouted in a chaotic scene.

Only a few dozen protesters were reported at Wednesday night's havoc in Harlem. Tens of thousands are expected at the largest rallies planned for Chicago next week.

"What you saw the NYPD dealing with on the streets of New York in response to the Democratic rally to endorse Kamala Harris is a preview of what law enforcement in Chicago will be dealing with next week at the Democratic National Convention," said John Macari, a retired NYPD lieutenant and co-host of "The Finest Unfiltered Podcast."

"Soft-on-crime blue city laws and policy have emboldened agitators and those looking to incite riots during protests."

Harris did not attend the event. But New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and other local Democrats held the event to endorse the Harris-Walz 2024 ticket.

The mob caused thousands of dollars in damage to the small business, the New York Post reported Thursday.

By not prosecuting, the cities are inviting the riots to happen. — David Gelman, attorney

In the chaotic aftermath, protesters also scribbled the phrase "Free Gaza" on an NYPD cruiser, photos show.

"This is happening more and more," said David Gelman, a New Jersey-based attorney and former prosecutor. "The problem is that, one, this is happening in Dem-run cities where the prosecutors will refuse to prosecute them for unlawful conduct. By not prosecuting, the cities are inviting the riots to happen and are just as culpable when they do."

A second issue, he said, is that anti-Israel agitators have claimed riotous acts are protected by the First Amendment.

"When you are violent and threaten violence, you aren’t protected by free speech anymore," he told Fox News Digital. "The irony is that if the protesters pulled this in Gaza, there is no way they would see the light of day."

Organizers in the Windy City have been feuding with city leaders inside and outside of court, seeking more space to conduct large demonstrations on Monday and Thursday, the first and last nights of the DNC.

A federal judge handed four groups a defeat earlier this week, denying their request to move their protest route inside the convention's secured perimeter. They countered by holding a rally outside City Hall, blasting the city for denying permits that would have allowed them to bring their own audio amplification and portable toilets.

The groups unsuccessfully argued that the city's restrictions on their protest plans violate the First Amendment.

City of Chicago lawyers told the judge the city had already granted concessions to the organizers, including allowing them to get closer to the United Center, one of two places where the convention will be held, FOX 32 Chicago reported.

And they would be allowed to use sound equipment and a stage provided by the city at Union Park, the start and end of the approved march route.

Protest organizers reportedly expect tens of thousands of people to show up as they plan to demand an end to Democrats' support of Israel in its fight against Hamas, a designated terror group.

Separately, pro-Israel organizers are looking to conduct counter demonstrations .

Chicago has hosted more major party political conventions than any other city — 14 Republican conventions and 11 Democratic conventions between 1860 and 1996, according to the Chicago History Museum.

But it's the specter of one that has officials worried.

In 1968, anti-Vietnam War protests erupted outside the convention that nominated Hubert Humphrey in his unsuccessful campaign against Richard Nixon.

According to a 1968 government report, protesters had been urged to show up with smoke bombs, fake delegate cards and football helmets, among other "props."

This year's DNC runs from Aug. 19-22.