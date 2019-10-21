Cory Booker gives thumbs up to Mitt Romney's 'Pierre Delecto' Twitter handle, mulls similar move

CONCORD, N.H. -- Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey says he might follow in Sen. Mitt Romney’s footsteps by setting up a fake Twitter account.

The presidential candidate, speaking to reporters in New Hampshire the morning after the Republican senator from Utah apparently admitted that he managed a secret Twitter account, jokingly said, “I now know I can get some fake Twitter accounts, which I’m going to start running I think... really want one now. I want a synonym.”

Booker, a Democrat, seemed to be impressed with the name “Pierre Delecto,” Romney’s fake Twitter handle.

ROMNEY APPEARS TO CONFIRM EXISTENCE OF SHADOW TWITTER ACCOUNT

The senator jokingly said, “Pierre Delecto. All right. I love that name. I’ve got to find a good one.”

Two quick names the Democrat from New Jersey suggested as his handle – “'Kal-El_Jersey. Maybe 'BBB,’ 'B Cubed,’ big, bald and bold. I’m just not sure. I hope I can ask America to help me come up with my Twitter account names.”

Turning serious, Booker praised Romney for his criticism of President Trump and once again took aim at the commander in chief.

“I know Mitt Romney to be a statesman in the United States of America and somebody who’s a very honorable person. I’m glad to be serving with him in the Senate and I’m glad he that he’s speaking up,” Booker noted. “When a president of the United States is engaging in moral vandalism, I don’t care if he’s in your party or not in your party, we should all be speaking out to that.”