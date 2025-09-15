Copycat or coincidence? Teen defacing Kirk memorial arrested in t-shirt resembling Utah assassin's

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A teen arrested after blatantly trampling over a memorial for Charlie Kirk outside the Turning Point USA headquarters on Sunday was wearing a T-shirt appearing to resemble the same shirt worn by Kirk's alleged assassin in security footage released by the FBI.

During the FBI's manhunt for Kirk's assassin, law enforcement released security camera stills of the suspect just before he allegedly shot and killed Kirk. The suspect in those photos, believed to be 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, donned a long-sleeve black T-shirt with a distinct American flag design overlaid with an American Eagle. Gold and silver lining on top and below the American flag can also be seen.

Meanwhile, video of the defacement of Kirk's memorial on Sunday, which took place outside Turning Point USA (TPUSA) headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, showed the vandal wearing a short-sleeve black T-shirt with what appeared to resemble the same logo that was on Robinson's shirt in security footage released by law enforcement. Kirk established TPUSA in 2012 and was killed while appearing at one of their events.

The vandal arrested in Phoenix wearing a shirt similar to the one seen worn in security images by Robinson was identified by police as 19-year-old Ryder Corral.

Corral stomped through the memorial destroying flowers, vases, flags and other gifts people put down, until a man wearing a blue polo shirt and white hat grabbed ahold of Corral and slammed him to the ground. Law enforcement eventually caught up with Corral, put him in handcuffs and escorted the teen away.

It still remains unclear what Robinson's motive was, as he remains uncooperative with authorities. His transgender partner, who Robinson lived with, is cooperating with law enforcement, according to the FBI. Robinson's romantic partner and roommate allegedly held animosity towards conservatives and Christians, one of their relatives told Fox News Digital.

"He hates conservatives and Christians," the relative said. "He hated us. He was not raised that way, but he, over the years, has become really detached [and has] been radicalized."

The relative added that they suspected Robinson's politics were influenced by his partner during their year dating.

"I think Tyler got a whole lot worse in the year they have been dating. They are big [video] gamers, and obviously they have that group that influences them as well as others. But my gut tells me [the roommate] did more of the influencing," the relative said.

The FBI is also probing left-wing groups in Utah for possible ties to Robinson or Kirk's assassination, a source familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital.

Investigators are looking into whether any groups had connections to Robinson, knew about his alleged plans beforehand or assisted him in carrying them out.

