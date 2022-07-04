Conservatives say strict gun laws 'do not stop mass shootings' after deadly Denmark mall shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American conservatives are sounding off after a shooting left three people dead and three others injured at a mall in Denmark over the weekend, insisting that strict gun laws do not prevent mass shootings from taking place.

Despite restrictive gun laws in Denmark that are regulated by the Ministry of Justice and the European Commission, the incident, which took place in Copenhagen, was the deadliest shooting in the country since Feb. 2015. The gunman likely acted alone and fired indiscriminately at random shoppers, Danish Police said Monday, the day after the shooting.

Civilians in Denmark, according to Gun Policy, an organization that compiles data and facts related to firearms in the world, are not allowed to possess automatic firearms or firearms disguised as other objects. Handguns are sometimes permitted for private possession, but only with special authorization. Those that wish to become licensed gun owners in the region must be 18 or older and provide a valid reasoning for gun ownership.

Following the shooting, elected Republicans, those seeking office and commentators took to social media to share their thoughts on the incident and whether gun control played a role in the deadly shooting.

"Shooting in Copenhagen Denmark where guns are BANNED," Florida GOP congressional candidate Lavern Spicer questioned in a tweet. "Oooooh child I can’t wait for the Left to explain how that happened!"

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims," Spicer added in another tweet. "I truly hate gun violence and I hate the evil people who wish to disarm the general public and keep them unsafe."

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., also chimed in on the matter, saying the shooting in Denmark shows "it's time to admit" that certain gun laws do not prevent mass shootings from occurring.

"There was just a mass shooting in Denmark, a country with some of the strictest gun laws in Europe," Boebert wrote. "It’s time to admit that gun laws DO NOT stop mass shootings!"

Conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong also noted that guns are near banned in Denmark.

"Guns are almost completely banned in Denmark," Cheong wrote in a tweet.

Dr. Willie Montague, a GOP candidate seeking to represent the Florida's 10th Congressional District, offered his prayers in a tweet for the people of Denmark and said he hopes the "Left wakes up" and understands that gun laws are not the answer to preventing mass shootings.

"Praying for the people of Copenhagen, Denmark," Montague wrote. "Also praying the Left wakes up and realizes that mass shootings are not prevented by gun laws. Denmark makes it nearly impossible to get a gun, yet a mass shooting just happened there."

"Can someone on the Left explain to me how a nation like Denmark has mass shootings when the only type of weapon that civilians may own without a [license] are air rifles," questioned Ohio GOP congressional candidate JR Majewski. "Sounds like gun laws are useless for criminals, as we’ve been saying."

On the opposite side of the issue, those who have made continuous calls for gun control took to social media to share their thoughts on the tragedy in Denmark and offered comparisons for shootings that take place in America compared to other parts of the world, including Denmark.

Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, a gun control advocacy group, compared in a tweet the total number of homicides in Denmark in 2021 and the total number of gun-related homicides in the United States in 2021.

"Last year, there were 39 homicides in Denmark (not all by gun), which has strict gun laws," Watts wrote. "There were over 13,000 gun homicides in the US in 2021."

Last month, President Biden signed into law the most sweeping gun control bill in nearly 30 years after two mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, left dozens dead within a week of each other, prompting Congress to take action.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this article.