Conservative firebrand 'considering all possibilities' for two key races in Georgia next year

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, one of the most visibile and combustible members of Congress and a top supporter of President Donald Trump in the House, says she is not closing any doors when it comes to a run for the Senate or governor in her home state next year.

"Of course, I'm considering all possibilities. No decisions have been made, but I would be telling a lie if I didn't say I wasn't considering it," Greene said when asked during an interview Thursday evening with the Atlanta Journal Constitution about a possible Senate bid in 2026.

Greene, who is now in her third term representing the heavily red northwest corner of the key southeastern battleground state, added that a bid for Georgia governor was also on the table.

The congresswoman, thanks to her regular in-your-face social media attacks on the left as well as some well-documented infighting with fellow Republicans in the House, has vastly expanded her national profile over the past couple of years.

The Senate race in Georgia, where Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff is facing re-election in 2026, will likely be one of the most competitive, divisive and expensive showdowns of the cycle, as the GOP tries to hold and possibly expand its current 53-47 majority in the chamber.

Georgia and national Republicans are courting popular conservative Republican Gov. Brian Kemp - who is term-limited and cannot seek re-election next year - to run for the Senate.

"I think Gov. Kemp would be a very solid candidate," Greene said.

Kemp has not weighed in publicly on whether he'll run for the Senate.

"We'll see what happens down the road," he told Fox News Digital late last year.

When asked about his political future, the governor said "I try to keep all doors open in politics."

If Kemp does not run for the Senate, other Republicans besides Greene who may potentially launch a campaign include Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins, state insurance commissioner John King and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

In the Republican race to succeed Kemp as governor, Lt. Gov Burt Jones, a top Trump loyalist, and attorney general Chris Carr are expected to be the leading candidates.