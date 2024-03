Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A congressional office aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion was shuttered late last week with the passage of the bipartisan $1.2 trillion government spending package.

The director of the House Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Sesha Joi Moon, announced the office would be dissolved as a result of the House passing its legislative funding bill, one of six bills in the overall package, according to a statement obtained by Fox News Digital late Friday.

It is being replaced by the Office of Talent Management.

"Since March 2020, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion [ODI] has had the privilege of helping to create and cultivate a congressional workforce that is reflective of the American people at the U.S. House of Representatives [USHR]," Moon said.

"Since our inception, we’ve fulfilled this mandate as a non-partisan and non-legislative support office by delivering candidate services, member services, research and data analytics, professional development, and programming through the tenets of service, commitment, collaboration, integrity, and belonging as our core values.

"Tentatively effective March 22, 2024, ODI will be dissolved as part of the FY2024 Legislative Branch Appropriations Bill. However, while I will off-ramp in coming weeks as part of my long-planned departure, some from the team will continue in the USHR’s commitment to ‘put the people in the people’s house’ by transitioning to the newly formed Office of Talent Management within the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer."

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., lauded the office's dissolution, pointing out that like most operations of the federal government, it was run on taxpayer funds.

He told Fox News Digital, "House Republicans promised to claw back Democrats' wasteful spending, and this is just another example of how we're delivering. Americans should not be forced to foot the bill for the radical left's woke agenda in Washington."

Fox News Digital reached out to the offices of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., for comment. Jeffries' office referred Fox News Digital to the Democratic minority of the Committee on House Administration, which blamed Republicans for the move.

"Instead of doing anything to make life better for the American people, extreme MAGA Republicans have been targeting the Office of Diversity and Inclusion from the beginning of this Congress, pushing an agenda to defund and dissolve the office. Despite the unilateral decision to eliminate the office, Democrats were able to ensure that the functions and staff are preserved under the auspices of the Chief Administrative Officer and will be closely studying how best to enhance these efforts in a future Democratic majority," a Democratic spokesperson said.

The ODI was formed under then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during the Trump administration.

"Core values" listed on the office’s website include an "unwavering commitment to advancing representation across the House workforce by staying true to its mission and vision" as well as ensuring "the House community is representative of the nation."

A source familiar with the decision said many functions it was performing were redundant, arguing the Congressional Administrative Office was already charged with many of the same tasks. In its brief active period, it also left millions in unspent funds each year, according to the source.

The $1.2 trillion spending deal, which includes roughly 70% of fiscal year 2024’s discretionary government funding, passed the House 286 to 134 on Friday. It passed the Senate 74 to 24 in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Johnson said when the package passed the House, "During the FY24 appropriations process, House Republicans achieved conservative policy wins, rejected extreme Democrat proposals, and imposed substantial cuts while significantly strengthening national defense. The process was also an important step in breaking the omnibus muscle memory and represents the best achievable outcome in a divided government."