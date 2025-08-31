Comer requests Epstein suspicious activity reports from Treasury Dept

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent requesting the Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) regarding Jeffrey Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Comer sent the letter on Sunday, saying his committee is "reviewing the possible mismanagement" of the federal government’s investigation of Epstein and Maxwell, including Epstein’s death.

The letter set a deadline of Sept. 15 for the Treasury to produce relevant SARS.

"It is essential that Treasury produce to the Committee certain SARs to assist the Committee’s oversight of the federal government’s enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell," the letter states.

EPSTEIN ESTATE HIT WITH NEW HOUSE SUBPOENA FOR 'CLIENT LIST,' CALL LOGS

Fox News Digital reached out to the Treasury Department for comment on the letter but did not immediately hear back.

Earlier this year, Comer established the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, which requested that the Department of Justice release all Epstein-related records. The DOJ began handing over records to the committee on Aug. 22.

Comer has also issued deposition subpoenas to several former government officials, including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

PRINCE ANDREW, JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S FRIENDSHIP FUELED BY ‘MONEY AND SEX’: AUTHOR

Other figures also compelled to appear were former FBI Director Robert Mueller, former FBI Director James Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Mueller was set to appear before the House Oversight panel on Tuesday as part of the probe, though a source familiar with the investigation told Fox News Digital that lawmakers "learned that Mr. Mueller has health issues that preclude him from being able to testify."

"The committee intends to withdraw its subpoena," the source said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mueller would have been the second witness to appear in-person before the committee after Former Attorney General Bill Barr did so last month.

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Elkind and Alex Miller contributed to this report.