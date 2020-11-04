Colorado Democrats saw wins while conservative policies took a hit, including a late term abortion ban

Colorado saw another blue wave Tuesday night, again riding the coattails of 2016’s and 2018’s Democratic trend in the state, by flipping a Senate seat and electing John Hickenlooper to the the upper chamber of Congress..

Voters also threw their support behind some progressive initiatives like creating a program for paid family leave and medical leave, as well as blocking a ban on late term abortions.

Just over 59 percent Coloradans rejected Proposition 115, which would have fined doctors up to $5,000, along with a three year license suspension and possible misdemeanor, if a physician preformed an abortion after 22 weeks. Roughly 41 percent of voters supported the measure, the Denver Post reported.

Colorado’s position on Prop 115 shows the increasingly progressive nature of the Centennial State's electorate. Colorado had long been considered a purple state.

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper was able to flip the Senate seat by winning 9.2 percent of the vote over Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, who held a successful campaign in 2015, when he flipped a Democratic seat held by then-Sen. Mark Udall, by 2.5 percent.

Prior to Udall’s stint in the Senate, the seat had been occupied by longtime Republican Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell from 1993 to 2005.

Biden also saw a big win in the state by defeating Trump by a staggering 13.5 points. Hillary Clinton defeated Trump in Colorado during the 2016 race by five points.

But Coloradans did hold on to some traditional conservative policies, the Denver Post reported.

Voters passed a proposition that would cut income tax, but they also reversed a 1982 decision known as the Gallagher Amendment, which reduced homeowners’ property tax bills -- making homeownership more affordable but also directed less funds to public schooling and fire departments.

“I think it’s wonderful that Coloradans have decided that it’s time to get tax policy out of the constitution. It’s outdated and it doesn't reflect Colorado as it is today,” Carol Hedges, executive director of the Colorado Fiscal Institute, told Colorado Public Radio Tuesday.