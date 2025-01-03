Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

House of Representatives

‘Colonies problem’: Delegate's mic cut after outcry during House speaker vote

Plaskett's remarks were met with a standing ovation from some members—before her mic appeared to have been cut

By Breanne Deppisch Fox News
Published
close
‘Colonies problem’: Member’s mic cut after outburst during vote for Speaker of the House Video

‘Colonies problem’: Member’s mic cut after outburst during vote for Speaker of the House

U.S. Virgin Islands delegate criticizes nonvoting status on House floor


 

U.S. Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett protested the nonvoting status of the Virgin Islands and other U.S. territories Friday— sparking mixed reactions after she accused the U.S. in House floor remarks of having a "colonies problem."

The exchange occurred after Plaskett, a Democrat, stood after the first roll call vote to note what she said was a parliamentary inquiry.

Plaskett then asked the House clerk why she and other delegates from the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia were not asked to participate in the House speaker vote.

Feb 10, 2021; Washington, DC, USA; House Manager Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands arrives to the Senate Chambers as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump continues at the Capitol. Trump faces a single article of impeachment charging him with Òhigh crimes and misdemeanorsÓ for inciting a mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY

Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands arrives in the Senate Chamber. (Jack Gruber-USA Today)

Combined, she noted that the delegates excluded represent some four million Americans and what she said was "the largest per capita of veterans in this country."

Speaking over Republican cries of "order!" that could be heard in the background, the House clerk then explained to Plaskett that delegates-elect and the resident commissioner-elect are not qualified to vote in the House speaker election.

"Representatives-elect are the only individuals qualified to vote in the election of a speaker, as provided in Section 36 of the House Rules and Manual," the clerk said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., talks to reporters in Congress before lawmakers voted on a new spending bill to avert a government shutdown. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)

That response prompted an impassioned response from Plaskett. "This body, and this nation, has a territories and a colonies problem," she said, prompting some Democrats to give a standing ovation.

Republicans, for their part, began booing.

"What was supposed to be temporary has now effectively become permanent," she said. "We must do something about this problem."

Her mic appeared to have been cut off shortly thereafter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Plaskett has served as a non-voting delegate to the U.S. Virgin Islands since 2015, during which time the chamber has voted to elect seven separate House speakers. 

Breanne Deppisch is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering the 2024 election and other national news.

Related Topics

More from Politics