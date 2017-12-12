CNN’s Acosta accuses Sanders of intimidation, threats

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta claimed White House press secretary Sarah Sanders threatened to curtail his media access if he shouted a question at President Trump.

Acosta ignored the alleged warning, using a "pool spray" Tuesday at the White House to ask Trump about a tweet he sent out earlier in the day about Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

"President Trump ignores question from @Acosta on what the president meant when he tweeted that Sen. Gillibrand would do anything for a campaign contribution," CNN Allie Malloy tweeted, after reporters were let in a room at the White House to sign a bill funding the military.

Acosta replied to the tweet, "Prior to this morment [sic], @presssec issued a warning to me. She said if I asked a question of Trump at the bill signing 'I can't promise you will be allowed into a pool spray again.' Sorry Sarah.. we won't be intimidated."



