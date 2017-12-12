Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

POLITICS
Published

CNN’s Acosta accuses Sanders of intimidation, threats

By | Washington Examiner
close
Sarah Sanders battles Jim Acosta at White House briefing Video

Sarah Sanders battles Jim Acosta at White House briefing

SandersAcosta

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta claimed White House press secretary Sarah Sanders threatened to curtail his media access if he shouted a question at President Trump.

Acosta ignored the alleged warning, using a "pool spray" Tuesday at the White House to ask Trump about a tweet he sent out earlier in the day about Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

"President Trump ignores question from @Acosta on what the president meant when he tweeted that Sen. Gillibrand would do anything for a campaign contribution," CNN Allie Malloy tweeted, after reporters were let in a room at the White House to sign a bill funding the military.

Acosta replied to the tweet, "Prior to this morment [sic], @presssec issued a warning to me. She said if I asked a question of Trump at the bill signing 'I can't promise you will be allowed into a pool spray again.' Sorry Sarah.. we won't be intimidated."


Read more at WashingtonExaminer.com