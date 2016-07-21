Clinton mum on VP pick at post-GOP convention rally, ribs Trump

Hillary Clinton stayed tight-lipped on her VP pick at a Florida rally late Friday despite mounting speculation she’s leaning toward Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, while using the appearance to take shots at Donald Trump’s Republican nomination address the night before.

“He offered a lot of fear and anger and resentment, but no solutions about anything that he even talked about,” Clinton told supporters, rallying Democrats ahead of the party convention that starts Monday in Philadelphia.

The former secretary of state featured prominently at the Cleveland Republican convention, with headlining speakers slamming her over her email controversy and frequent chants breaking out of “lock her up.”

Trump, in his acceptance speech, blasted Clinton’s foreign policy record as secretary of state, saying her legacy is “death, destruction, terrorism and weakness” and a “change in leadership” is needed.

“Hillary Clinton’s legacy does not have to be America’s legacy,” he said.

Speaking in Tampa, Clinton mocked Trump’s refrain during his address that “I am your voice.”

“I don’t think he speaks for most Americans, do you?” she said. Clinton even exploited the tensions that flared at the convention between Trump and ex-primary rival Ted Cruz, who declined to endorse Trump in his prime-time speech and said only that people should vote their conscience.

“I never thought I would say these words, but Ted Cruz was right,” Clinton said. “Do the right thing, vote your conscience.”

She closed her remarks saying, “Love trumps hate.”

Meanwhile, Clinton could name her running mate at any moment as she tries to shift the spotlight from Cleveland.

Sources told Fox News the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has not told Kaine or two others believed to be on her short list who has been eliminated. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday morning that Clinton is believed to be poised to choose Kaine.

In addition to Kaine, Clinton is considering Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker -- a late entry.

Kaine, who is also a former Virginia governor and former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, is seen by many Democrats as a more moderate candidate with swing-state appeal. He was considered one of President Obama’s top three finalists for the position in 2008.

Kaine endorsed Clinton early on in the campaign, and is also generally regarded as a safe pick for the former secretary of state. He also speaks fluent Spanish which could be useful in increasing the campaign’s reach among Hispanic.

The expected announcement comes ahead of the opening of the Democratic convention in Philadelphia on Monday. Republican nominee Trump followed a similar strategy, tweeting out his vice presidential choice of Indiana Gov. Mike Pence on the Friday before the Republican convention.

Booker, a Yale Law School graduate, was among the first prominent Democratic lawmakers to endorse Clinton. He said he would be willing to serve if chosen.

“I know the Clinton campaign is in the midst of deciding. I’m very happy to be where I am,” the first-term senator and former mayor of Newark, told reporters in Cleveland.

Vilsack, a former Iowa governor who is a longtime friend of the Clintons, could help with the male vote.

After calling her VP pick, Clinton was expected to inform supporters via an email blast, to avoid a leak.

Clinton is trying to strike the right balance with the base as she weighs her running mate options, after a rigorous primary battle against progressive Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who only recently endorsed Clinton.

Clinton also has met with several other prospects, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Labor Secretary Tom Perez and Housing Secretary Julian Castro.

Fox News’ Mike Emanuel, Jason Donner and Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.