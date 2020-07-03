Hillary Clinton thinks she would handle coronavirus pandemic better than Trump, would beat him in November

Former 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton believes she would have handled the coronavirus pandemic better than President Trump, and that she would win if she was on the ballot this November.

"We wouldn't have been able to stop the pandemic at our borders the way that Trump claimed in the beginning, but we sure could have done a better job saving lives, modeling better, more responsible behavior,” she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

HILLARY CLINTON TELLS AMY SCHUMER SHE WANTS TO SEND TRUMP 'BACK TO THE GOLF COURSE FULL-TIME'

“I don't think we necessarily should have had as deep an economic assault on livelihoods and jobs as we have,” she said. “So I know I would have done a better job."

The former secretary of state lost to Trump in 2016, but the feud between the two has dragged on long past election day. Trump regularly mentions and attacks his former rival, while Clinton has published a book and regularly speaks about her grievances related to the election and how Trump has handled his time in the White House.

In particular, she has stoked conversation about how she believes “disinformation,” particularly from the Russians, influenced the outcome of the election. It was a theme she returned to in the interview where she said Facebook needed to be held accountable for the role it played.

“Facebook has to be held accountable because they trafficked in conspiracy, they trafficked in misinformation, they trafficked in Russian disinformation, and they've got to be held accountable because we're gonna have another election, and everybody should know what's at stake and then cast their vote accordingly," she said.

Asked about whether she believes Russians influenced vote counts, she said that “there are still a lot of unanswered questions about what they were doing probing registration bases and what they were doing probing election systems.”

“So far, that has not been nailed down,” she said. “But the influence certainly has."

She went on to say that while it is not on the cards for her to run for the presidency again, she believes she would beat him in November if she was on the ballot.

“Yes,” she said. “But I think people believe that this is a referendum on him."