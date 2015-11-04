Clinton aide sought to get Hillary credit for Obamacare
Hillary Clinton's team wanted her to get credit for Obamacare from the beginning.
In a 2010, Clinton's aide Neera Tanden emailed her boss that she was pitching the New York Times a story "on how so many of your [Clinton's] ideas are in the healthcare bill and it is closest to your proposal."
"[The Times reporter] is biting on the idea, though, of course, I can't guarantee anything," Tanden added. "I've held out for him, but if he doesn't bite I can go to the Post or elsewhere. have [sic] all I need on how the bill represents your campaign proposals and the like."