HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Climate groups urge Speaker Johnson to fight back on Biden’s ‘Green New Deal agenda’

Groups say '2023's climate science claims' fall 'far short of reality'

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published | Updated
Critics of the new UN climate agreement say technology is the key to a net-zero future Video

Critics of the new UN climate agreement say technology is the key to a net-zero future

Fox News’ Eben Brown reports that more than 190 countries say they’re ready to move away from fossil fuels, but some critics say the focus should be on innovation, not regulation.

FIRST ON FOX: Right-wing climate and energy groups are urging House GOP leaders to go further in their opposition to President Biden’s green energy policies.

"In addition to 2023’s climate science claims falling far short of reality and honesty, President Biden’s Green New Deal climate policy agenda is also in rapid meltdown and countdown to disaster," a letter sent to Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., said. 

The letter was accompanied by a 13-page report arguing that claims made this year about global temperatures rising and events like decreasing monarch butterfly populations were incorrect. 

HERE ARE THE TOP FIVE MOST DISRUPTIVE CLIMATE PROTESTS OF 2023

Johnson, coal power plant and Biden split image

Right-wing climate and energy groups are urging Speaker Mike Johnson to go further in his opposition to President Biden’s green energy policies. (Getty Images)

"Not a day seems to go by without news of some sort of EV [electric vehicle] disaster or problem. From the supply chain that includes child slave labor in the Congo and Communist China-sourcing of key materials and parts; to low consumer demand because of high prices, inconvenience and poor performance/failure; to auto industry financial losses, job cuts and labor problems; to the utter waste of taxpayer money through Inflation Reduction Act subsidies and programs, EV’s are becoming a casebook study in the failure of government industrial policy," one of the highlights in the letter read.

"Taxpayers are subsidizing this disaster at the rate of $50,000 per EV over a 10-year period. This is a gasoline-equivalent subsidy of $17.33 per gallon. Crowning this disaster is that there is not a single chance that EVs will ever improve the climate or environment."

LEFT-WING CLIMATE GROUP IS QUIETLY PREPARING JUDGES FOR GLOBAL WARMING CASES

On offshore wind farming, the letter said, "Not only is offshore wind the most expensive way to generate electricity, as with EVs, there is not a single chance that any amount of offshore wind power will improve the weather, climate or environment." 

President Joe Biden

The letter comes after the House voted to disapprove of Biden's EV charging station requirements. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

It comes after the House voted to disapprove of President Biden’s "Buy America" requirements for taxpayer-funded EV charging stations.

The resolution is aimed at overturning the president's Waiver of Buy America Requirements for Electric Vehicle Chargers. Republican lawmakers argued the waiver would benefit Chinese manufacturers who dominate the EV charger supply chain. Its Senate counterpart, led by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., passed in November.

STUDY CASTS DOUBT ON ELECTRIC VEHICLES' CLIMATE, COST BENEFITS: 'WON'T ACHIEVE THE GOALS INTENDED'

Wind farm

Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Dec. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

But the letter’s signatories, which include experts from the Heartland Institute, Energy & Environment Legal Institute, American Energy Institute (AEI), Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT), the International Climate Science Coalition (ICSC), and Truth in Energy and Climate, suggest Johnson should go further in cracking down on Biden’s agenda.

"The false claims used to support the Green New Deal agenda and its ensuing policy failures are jeopardizing our economic and national security, and our liberties and standard of living while failing to produce any demonstrable benefits," the letter said.

"As Congress addresses these vital issues in 2024 and beyond, we hope you will take note of these developments."

Fox News Digital's Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

