Civil rights attorney: The far left 'has declared war on White Americans and police officers'

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell called out Democrats and far-left activists for overt racism and a continued discrimination against White Americans and White policemen.

Terrell said on "Hannity" the posted 'instructions' and regulations for White individuals to access what has become George Floyd Square in Minneapolis is an "insulting" example of such.

"That White sign that you made reference to, that sign is very, very insulting," he said. "Basically, the extreme left has declared war on White Americans and White police officers."

"And the Democratic leadership will not say a word because they're in bed with extreme left," said Terrell, a former Democrat. "That is what is going on in America. It happens not to years or four years, but it is going on 24/7, Sean Hannity."

Terrell called it incredible that Democrats cry "systemic racism" at times when they themselves run the systems in areas where the purported discriminatory behavior resides.

"They talk about racism. I'm a civil rights attorney. I know what systemic racism is. It does not exist in Chicago, and Los Angeles, and Baltimore," he said. "When the people running the show are Black people and Brown people, chief of police, they only play the White officer card against a Black victim."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Baltimore Mayor Bernard Jack Young are both African-American Democrats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the interview, fellow guest Candace Owens remarked that otherwise respected figures like Los Angeles Laker player LeBron James help "propagate a lot of these lies" -- adding that the 36-year-old lives in a multimillion-dollar mansion in a majority White neighborhood and is protected by security and police officers while publicly condemning them.

"Police officers are constantly surrounding him and yet he puts out this lie. President Trump is correct to call LeBron James racist and not only that, he doesn't care about Black people."