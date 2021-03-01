Ex-CIA Director Brennan says he's 'increasingly embarrassed to be a white male'

Former CIA Director John Brennan lamented his own Whiteness on Monday, suggesting that other men of his race were acting in embarrassing ways.

"I’m increasingly embarrassed to be a white male these days, when I see what my other white males [are] saying," he told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, who laughed in response.

She, Brennan, and Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., were arguing that Republicans had lied about the truth of what happened during the riots on Jan. 6.

"It just shows that with very few exceptions, like Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity," Brennan said. "And so, they'll continue to gaslight the country the way that Donald Trump did."