Critics mock Chuck Schumer after he raps, dances on stage during concert

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took the stage at a concert in the Bronx and put on a rap show for the audience, eliciting mockery from his critics.

"You got some bars, Chuck?," Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. asked Schumer on Monday while standing on the stage, video of the concert called "It’s Time For Hip Hop" shows.

"I got the bars, I got the plaque, I got the music, we got it all! We are the Bronx!," Schumer said while rapping and holding a plaque.

The event kicked off a week-long series of free hip-hop concerts in the city, and all attendees were required to show proof of vaccination to get tickets. Mayor Bill de Blasio also attended the event, while rappers such as Slick Rick, KRS-One, Melle Mel and Scorpio performed.

Schumer’s performance, however, has already sparked criticisms on social media platforms.

"Sorry to do this to you. Chuck Schumer, ladies and gentlemen," conservative commentator Benny Johnson posted on Twitter, accompanied by video.

The Daily Caller, meanwhile, ran the headline, "Nobody Asked For This Video Of Chuck Schumer Attempting To Rap, And Yet It Exists," and outlet Gawker published a piece called, " New York Rap Is Alive And Unwell ," where Schumer was described as an "old gasbag who needs to retire."

"Diaz Jr. displayed a passable flow, only to be interrupted by Sen. Schumer waddling out on stage holding a big plaque and doing a little shoulder shimmy," the outlet wrote.