Chuck Schumer admits spending $8,600 on Junior's cheesecake: 'Guilty as charged'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., unapologetically admitted Sunday to spending more than $8,600 on cheesecake from an iconic downtown Brooklyn eatery over the past decade.

The admission came on the heels of a New York Post article on his Federal Election Commission reports, which revealed the Friends of Schumer PAC dropped thousands at Junior's cheesecake.

“I give them as gifts. I use them for bets,” Schumer said. “You know, when someone wants to bet something, you know, for a Brooklyn thing versus a Wisconsin thing. We once bet when the Packers were playing the Giants: Wisconsin cheese or Junior’s cheesecake. What would you rather have? I love Junior’s cheesecake.”

The purchases and deliveries occurred from 2012 to 2016, after which Schumer's campaign began offering tickets to supporters instead, according to the Post. After Schumer said he wasn't sure how many he ordered, the paper did some math and concluded that "at the current price of $43.95 for the signature plain cheesecake, the [Senate Democratic] leader gobbled up 196 in five years."

Schumer proudly took responsibility for the purchases.

“So I say to the New York Post and others: guilty as charged," he said while holding a printout of the Post article. "I love Junior’s cheesecake so much. It’s the best cheesecake in the world. It is made in Brooklyn. I’ve been going to Junior’s since I’ve been a little boy. And it’s my guilty pleasure.”

He then held a tray with a few slices and gave out a few to the press.