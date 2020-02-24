Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Chuck Schumer
Published

Chuck Schumer admits spending $8,600 on Junior's cheesecake: 'Guilty as charged'

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., unapologetically admitted Sunday to spending more than $8,600 on cheesecake from an iconic downtown Brooklyn eatery over the past decade.

The admission came on the heels of a New York Post article on his Federal Election Commission reports, which revealed the Friends of Schumer PAC dropped thousands at Junior's cheesecake.

“I give them as gifts. I use them for bets,” Schumer said. “You know, when someone wants to bet something, you know, for a Brooklyn thing versus a Wisconsin thing. We once bet when the Packers were playing the Giants: Wisconsin cheese or Junior’s cheesecake. What would you rather have? I love Junior’s cheesecake.”

TSA BANS EMPLOYEES FROM USING TIKTOK ON BEHALF OF AGENCY FOLLOWING SCHUMER'S COMPLAINTS

The purchases and deliveries occurred from 2012 to 2016, after which Schumer's campaign began offering tickets to supporters instead, according to the Post. After Schumer said he wasn't sure how many he ordered, the paper did some math and concluded that "at the current price of $43.95 for the signature plain cheesecake, the [Senate Democratic] leader gobbled up 196 in five years."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schumer proudly took responsibility for the purchases.

“So I say to the New York Post and others: guilty as charged," he said while holding a printout of the Post article. "I love Junior’s cheesecake so much. It’s the best cheesecake in the world. It is made in Brooklyn. I’ve been going to Junior’s since I’ve been a little boy. And it’s my guilty pleasure.”

He then held a tray with a few slices and gave out a few to the press.