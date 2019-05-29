Chris Christie claims Mueller's statement 'clearly contradicts' AG Barr's summary

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Wednesday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller contradicted the attorney general when he made his first appearance surrounding the Russia investigation.

“Those comments by Bob Mueller about the other processes — obviously impeachment being the only constitutional way — definitely contradicts what the Attorney General said when he summarized Mueller’s report and said he then had to draw the conclusion on that," Christie told ABC's George Stephanopoulos.

"Mueller clearly contradicts that today in a very concise way," he added.

On Wednesday, Mueller made his first appearance following the DOJ's release of his report on the Russia investigation. While the special counsel didn't explicitly call for impeachment, he said the Constitution wouldn't allow him to prosecute a sitting president.

JON SUMMERS: MUELLER'S ISSUED A CALL TO ACTION -- CONGRESS NEEDS TO WORK IMMEDIATELY AND AGGRESSIVELY

In explaining the DOJ's policy on not indicting presidents, he said "the opinion says that the Constitution requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing."

"And beyond department policy, we were guided by principles of fairness. It would be unfair to potentially — it would be unfair to potentially accuse somebody of a crime when there can be no court resolution of the actual charge," he also said.

His comments prompted mixed reactions as Republicans claimed his press conference changed nothing and some Democrats called for impeachment.

"Special Counsel Robert Mueller's remarks today confirmed what we already knew," Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager, said in a statement. "There was no collusin between the Russians and the Trump campaign, and there was no case for obstruction."

RUDY GIULIANI SAYS ROBERT MUELLER 'LOST HIS NOTION OF AMERICAN FAIRNESS'

"President Trump has been fully and completely exonerated. Mueller said his investigation is over. The case is now closed," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Multiple 2020 Democratic candidates -- including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif. -- called on Congress to initiate impeachment proceedings.

Prior to Wednesday's press briefing, Mueller reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Barr's initial summary, which received a flurry of criticism from the media. But although Mueller thought the summary lacked proper context, he clarified that he didn't think Barr's claims were inaccurate.