China fumes, accuses US of 'crazy provocation' after Amb. Craft announces Taiwan visit

The Chinese communist government on Friday released a furious statement condemning the planned visit by U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft to Taiwan -- accusing the U.S. of a "crazy provocation" and warning that it will pay a "heavy price" for the visit.

"The United States will not succeed in its attempt to harm China’s core interests through political manipulation on the Taiwan question," a spokesman for the Chinese Mission to the U.N. said in a statement. "We wish to remind the United States that whoever plays with fire will burn himself. The United States will pay a heavy price for its wrong action."

CHINA AVOIDING RESPONSIBILITY AHEAD OF WHO CORONAVIRUS INVESTIGATION: REPORTS

"China strongly urges the United States to stop its crazy provocation, stop creating new difficulties for China-US relations and the two countries’ cooperation in the United Nations, and stop going further on the wrong path," the statement said.

The angry response came after the U.S. announced that Craft would visit Taipei next week for meetings with Taiwan officials and diplomats. While Taiwan is self-governing, Beijing claims the island is part of its territory.

"During her trip, the Ambassador will reinforce the U.S. government's strong and ongoing support for Taiwan’s international space, in accord with the U.S. one-China policy that is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three U.S.-PRC joint communiques, and the Six Assurances to Taiwan," the U.S. Mission said in a statement.

She is also scheduled to make a speech on the importance of Taiwan’s participation in international organizations. China has pushed for and succeeded in keeping Taiwan isolated from U.N. institutions.

CHINA SAYS BIDEN REPRESENTS 'NEW WINDOW OF HOPE' FOR RELATIONS WITH US

While the U.S. officially does not support Taiwan's independence, it maintains what it calls "strong, unofficial relations with Taiwan" and helps provide arms and other defensive capabilities to Taiwan.

Craft had met a Taiwanese official in New York in the fall and has called for Taiwan to be brought back into the fold at the U.N. -- where Beijing holds significant clout.

In its statement on Friday, the Chinese mission repeated its claim that "the Taiwan region is an inalienable part of China’s territory." It also claimed that it has support from the U.N. on the matter.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"The one-China principle is widely recognized by the international community and is a basic norm of international relations affirmed by the UN General Assembly resolution 2758," the statement said.

The Chinese have expressed hope they will see a softer stance from the incoming Biden administration. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told state media outlet CGTN last week that "a new window of hope is opening" with the incoming administration.