Chief of Naval Operations Greenert safely evacuated from shooting scene

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Jonathan Greenert has been safely evacuated from the scene of the shooting at the Washington Navy Yard, officials told Fox News.

Navy officials confirmed that Greenert, who is the top military official in the U.S. Navy, was on base at the time of the shooting. He is said to be in a safe location at this time.

The Navy Yard, where several people were shot on Monday morning, houses the Chief of Naval Operations office. Greenert also lives in the complex.

Greenert has served in the position since September 2011.

