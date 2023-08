Chicago-area woman arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot former President Donald Trump, his son Barron

Federal agents arrested a Chicago-area woman Monday on a complaint accusing her of sending emails threatening to shoot former President Donald Trump and his son Barron, according to federal prosecutors and a criminal complaint.

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, was arrested Monday morning on a charge of transmitting threats to kill or injure, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago. The case was filed earlier this month in U.S. District Court in southern Florida.

"I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity I get!," Fiorenza said in a May 21 email to the head of an educational institution in the Palm Beach, Florida, area, according to an affidavit accompanying the complaint.

Donald Trump's primary residence is in Palm Beach.

Fiorenza allegedly wrote a similar email on June 5, saying she would "slam a bullet" into Barron Trump "with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!," according to the affidavit submitted by a U.S. Secret Service agent.

Neither the headmaster nor the school where the emails were allegedly sent was named in the charging documents.

It wasn't immediately clear if Fiorenza had an attorney who could speak on her behalf. No attorney is listed for her on the federal docket.

CBS News Chicago reported that Fiorenza made an initial appearance Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Chicago, and a judge said she must go to the district court in Florida to answer the charges. The judge will decide at a Wednesday hearing how she will be transferred.

Agents interviewed Fiorenza at the agency’s Chicago field on June 14 — during which she was shown copies of the emails, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says Fiorenza lives in Plainfield, Illinois, a southwest Chicago suburb.