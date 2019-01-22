Chelsea Clinton announces she is pregnant with third child

Chelsea Clinton announced Tuesday she is pregnant with her third child.

The 38-year-old daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton posted on Twitter that she and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, are expecting a child later this year.

“Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother!” Clinton tweeted. “We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer.”

Clinton’s first daughter, Charlotte, was born in 2014. Her son, Aidan, was born in 2016 during Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, at a time when the candidate talked often on the campaign trail of being a grandmother.

Since the election, Chelsea Clinton has become more outspoken on Twitter, using the platform to defend her parents, criticize the Trump administration and advocate for liberal policies.

Last year, Clinton told an audience she is a "definite maybe" when it comes to running for political office in the future, saying she is "outraged every day by something our president has done or said or left undone or neglected."