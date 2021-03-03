Accuser's attorney slams Cuomo apology as 'full of falsehoods'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s apologetic news conference Wednesday afternoon was "full of falsehoods and inaccurate information," according to the attorney of a former staffer who has accused him of sexual harassment.

"New Yorkers deserve better," said Debra Katz, a lawyer for Charlotte Bennett, one of two former aides who went public with allegations against the governor in the past week.

"The governor repeatedly said he had no idea he made anyone uncomfortable," Katz said. "My client, Charlotte Bennett, reported his sexually harassing behavior immediately to his chief of staff and chief counsel. We are confident that they made him aware of her complaint."

Bennett shared her story publicly with the New York Times last week, but she said she had spoken to her superiors a week after her allegedly uncomfortable meeting with the governor in June 2020 and received a transfer to work away from him.

The other aide was Lindsey Boylan, who accused the governor of forcibly kissing her in an essay published on Medium last week. And a third woman with no professional ties to the governor, Anna Ruch, accused Cuomo of making unwanted advances, touching her exposed lower back and asking to kiss her.

Although Cuomo insisted Wednesday that he had never touched a woman "inappropriately," a photograph of Ruch cringing as the governor appears to cup her face during the reception was published earlier this week.

Cuomo said in a statement Sunday that some of the things he's said in the past "have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation." Cuomo's office also denied Boylan's harassment claims, calling them "simply false."

New York Attorney General Letitia James has launched an investigation into the women’s claims.

Following the three women’s accusations, critics have also pointed to other incidents in which the governor made questionable comments to women.

Resurfaced videos shows that in 2016, he told a local news reporter that he wanted to see her "eat the whole sausage" at the New York State Fair. And in May, during a demonstration on the coronavirus nasal swab test, he told a doctor in full PPE that "you make that gown look good."

In addition to the sexual misconduct claims and accusations of bullying from lawmakers and journalists, Cuomo is also facing a federal probe into his role in a coronavirus outbreak in New York’s nursing homes that has left more than 15,000 patients dead.