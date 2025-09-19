Charlie Kirk credited with helping Trump gain significant ground with young voters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As conservatives reflect on the legacy of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk ahead of his celebration of life in Arizona on Sunday, some Republicans credit him with helping President Donald Trump win over young voters in 2024.

Former TPUSA staffer Anthony DeWitt explained that the grassroots element of Kirk’s work likely played a "monumental" role in "energizing the youth to get out and vote in 2024."

"Charlie created something that finally lifted the voices and work of not only grassroots, but young people, people like myself who were just entering politics and gave us something that traditionally was only achieved by those who have had a lifetime in politics," DeWitt stated.

"Getting young people knocking doors, chasing ballots, getting signatures, signing up new voters, attending conferences, that was the key to winning the 2024 election," he continued.

A Fox News voter analysis had Trump wooing 47% of voters aged 18-29, with former Vice President Kamala Harris narrowly winning the demographic with 51%.

In the battleground state of Michigan, the analysis found that Trump won the age group with 50%, compared with 48% for Harris. He also came close with 48% in Arizona, where TPUSA is headquartered, with 51% of those surveyed backing Harris.

Trump ultimately ended up sweeping the battleground states, including Michigan and Arizona, winning 312 electoral votes and the popular vote.

However, it is an 11% increase from the 36% of voters in the same age range in 2020, with former President Joe Biden carrying the demographic with 61%.

Colin Reed, a Washington D.C.-based Republican strategist, noted how Kirk plays a unique role in "expanding the tent" for the party.

"A generation ago, it would have been unthinkable for a Republican candidate to run nearly equal among younger voters against a Democratic standard-bearer who had every Hollywood and celebrity endorser under the sun, but that’s precisely what happened in 2024," Reed wrote to Fox News Digital, alluding to Harris’s star-studded, but short campaign after Biden dropped out in July.

"Charlie opened the doors for younger people to not only consider the conservative movement but embrace it and champion its principles as a ticket to prosperity and happiness," he added.

Those close to Kirk, including Turning Point Action’s leader Tyler Bowyer, have dubbed 2026 the "Charlie Kirk election" at a vigil at Arizona State University on Monday.

"2028 will be the Kirk-Vance election," he said, as the organization is expected to rally around Vice President JD Vance to be Trump’s successor.