©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Casey DeSantis launches national Mamas for DeSantis: ‘When you come after our kids, we fight back’

Casey DeSantis says 'our children' are 'not yours'

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
EXCLUSIVE: Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis launched her nationwide Mamas for DeSantis initiative Thursday with a video making the case that her husband, Republican presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis, will "do for America what he did for us in Florida."

Casey DeSantis will formally announce the campaign's launch in Iowa Thursday evening alongside Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

"In America, we’ve witnessed a lot and put up with enough," DeSantis says in the video. "We’ve been forced into silence, into compliance, told that we must trust the science. We have been told that we must deny truth, back down, and look the other way."

"But enough is enough," she continues. "When you come after our kids, we fight back. Because there’s nothing we won’t do to protect our children."

Casey and Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis and their three children. The first lady launched her nationwide Mamas for DeSantis initiative Thursday. (Team DeSantis)

WISCONSIN REPUBLICANS SAY VOTERS ‘DOUBTING TRUMP’S ABILITY TO WIN’ AFTER POLL SHOWS DESANTIS BLOWOUT

Casey DeSantis says in the video that her husband will bring his agenda in Florida to the national level, focusing on the economy, crime, education and parental rights. She also fired back at a comment by President Biden that brought on a wave of backlash last month, after he said in a video marking LGBTQ Pride Month, "These are our kids. These are our neighbors. Not somebody else's kids; they're all our kids."

Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis walks alongside supporters

Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis walks alongside his wife, Casey DeSantis, and son, Mason,  while marching in the Wolfeboro Independence Day Parade in New Hampshire on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Paul Steinhauser/Fox News Digital)

Casey DeSantis speaks with Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, left, and his wife, Casey DeSantis, speak to a crowd at the North Charleston Coliseum on April 19, 2023 in North Charleston, South Carolina.  (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

"They’re not yours," the Florida first lady responds in the video. "We will not allow you to exploit their innocence to advance your agenda. We are no longer silent. We are united. And we have finally found our fighter."

Casey DeSantis first launched the statewide Mamas for DeSantis in Florida on behalf of her husband during the 2022 gubernatorial election, where he sailed to a 20-point reelection victory.

