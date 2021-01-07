Expand / Collapse search
Justice Department
Published

Capitol riots mob will be held accountable, DOJ says

Federal charges are also in the works and will likely result in court actions in the coming days

By Jake Gibson | Fox News
The Department of Justice plans to hold the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol accountable.

DOJ officials tell Fox News that federal law enforcement officials are investigating and will bring charges against participants in the mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, using facial recognition and other tools from numerous pictures and a great deal of video.

The FBI digital team is already looking at pictures and videos from government resources, media outlets and social media, according to DOJ sources.

BARR CALLS TRUMP CONDUCT AMID CAPITOL RIOT A 'BETRAYAL OF HIS OFFICE AND SUPPORTERS'

This process will likely look a lot like the developments that led to federal charges rolling out over several weeks following unrest across the nation last summer following the killing of George Floyd, according to a DOJ source familiar with the situation.

Several individuals involved in Wednesday's scenes at the Capitol are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Superior Court in Washington, D.C. 

Federal charges are also in the works and will likely result in court actions in the coming days.

Capitol protests are 'un-American': Rep. Troy NehlsVideo

The FBI and ATF worked to make sure the Capitol was cleared of intruders so lawmakers could continue the electoral process. FBI agents started on one side of the Capitol building and ATF agents on the other side and went through "every nook and cranny" to clear the building, according to a senior DOJ official.

CAPITOL HILL VIOLENCE: EXPLOSIVES FOUND AT RNC, DNC 'THE REAL DEAL,' SOURCES SAY

After clearing the building, DOJ officials got on a call with Capitol Hill leadership, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and others to assure them that they could continue their work.

More than 350 DOJ personnel responded to the Capitol to support the Capitol Police, including FBI, ATF, Bureau of Prisons and U.S. Marshals, according to a senior DOJ official.

Jake Gibson is a producer working at the Fox News Washington bureau who covers politics, law enforcement and intelligence issues.

