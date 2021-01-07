Expand / Collapse search
Barr calls Trump conduct amid Capitol riot a 'betrayal of his office and supporters'

Former attorney general calls Trump behavior 'inexcusable'

Associated Press
Former Attorney General William Barr says President Donald Trump’s conduct as a violent mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol was a "betrayal of his office and supporters."

In a statement to The Associated Press, Barr said Thursday that "orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable."

Barr was one of Trump’s most loyal and ardent defenders in the Cabinet.

MULVANEY, TOP WHITE HOUSE STAFFERS QUIT, SOME UPSET OVER CAPITOL CHAOS

His comments come a day after angry and armed protesters broke into the U.S. Capitol, forcing Congress members to halt the ongoing vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s election and then flee from the House and Senate chambers.

Barr resigned last month amid lingering tension over the president’s baseless claims of election fraud and the investigation into Biden’s son.

