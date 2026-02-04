Expand / Collapse search
Scott Bessent

'Can you shut him up?:' Waters and Treasury's Bessent clash over Trump's economic agenda

California Democrat pressed Scott Bessent on whether he would be 'voice of reason' against tariffs during House committee hearing

By Amanda Macias Fox News
Maxine Waters clashes with Treasury Secretary over tariffs, inflation in fiery House hearing Video

Maxine Waters clashes with Treasury Secretary over tariffs, inflation in fiery House hearing

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., repeatedly demanded a yes-or-no answer from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as debate over inflation spirals into chaos.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clashed on Wednesday over President Donald Trump's economic agenda, with the irate congresswoman asking at one point if someone could "shut him up."

The fiery exchange occurred during Bessent's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. Waters, the committee ranking member, posed a series of questions about the inflationary impact of Trump's tariffs on American consumers — and demanding a yes-or-no answer.

TRUMP’S ECONOMIC WINS ARE REAL — NOW HE NEEDS TO CONVINCE THE COUNTRY

Waters: So I ask you, Secretary Bessent, will you be the voice of reason in this administration and urge President Trump to stop waging a war on American consumers, harming housing affordability, and putting the economy at risk? Yes or no. You don’t have to explain.

Bessent: Representative—

Waters: Will you be the voice of reason? Will you be the voice of reason?

U.S. Representative Maxine Waters, Democrat from California questions Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a hearing on Capitol Hill.

Committee ranking member U.S. Representative Maxine Waters, Democrat from California, asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent a series of questions before the two clashed over the impact of the administration's tariffs on Feb. 4, 2026.  (Alex Wroblewski/AFP/Getty Images)

Bessent: A study from Wharton University has shown—

Waters: Reclaiming my time. Reclaiming my time. Mr. Chair, will you let him know when I ask to reclaim my time—

Rep. French Hill, R-Ariz., House Financial Services Committee Chairman: The time does belong to the gentlewoman from California.

A COMPLETE TIMELINE OF TRUMP'S TARIFF IMPLEMENTATION STRATEGY ACROSS THE GLOBE

Bessent: Ten to twenty million immigrants—

Waters: Can you shut him up?

Bessent: What about the housing stock for working Americans?  And can you maintain some level of dignity?

Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, testifies before the House Financial Services Committee hearing.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent testified before the House Financial Services Committee on President Donald Trump's economy on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026.  (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Hill: The gentlewoman’s time has expired.

Waters: No, my time has not expired.

Hill: Your time has expired. The gentleman—

Waters: The gentleman took up my time. I think you should recognize that, Mr. Chair.

Hill: The gentlewoman’s time has expired.

A U.S. flag flies over shipping containers at the Long Beach port in California.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on whether the Trump administration's trade duties exceeded presidential authority. Pictured: A U.S. flag flies over shipping cranes and containers in Long Beach, California, on March 4, 2019.  (Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images)

Bessent's testimony comes as the Trump administration awaits a Supreme Court ruling on whether some of the trade duties imposed in 2025 exceeded presidential authority, a decision that could have broad implications for current tariff actions. 

Tariffs are taxes levied on imported goods. Although they are paid by companies at the border, the costs are often passed along through higher prices, leaving consumers to bear much of the burden.

