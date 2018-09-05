California's 'Motor Voter' program sees nearly 23,000 erroneous registrations sent

The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Wednesday admitted to incorrectly submitting 23,000 voter registrations to the Secretary of State's office due to technicians' error, according to a new report.

The state agency told The Sacramento Bee that the problems occurred within the state's Motor Voter program, which allows those 18 years of age or older to register to vote by "completing a driver license, identification (ID) card or change of address transaction."

The issue apparently came down to the fault of technicians as they were "toggling between multiple screens" and "improperly merged" registration information for California residents.

"We are committed to getting this right and are working closely with the Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s office to correct the errors that occurred," the agency's director said in a statement Wednesday.

Of the 23,000 residents whose registrations were sent, a reported 1,600 of them didn't submit a voter registration affidavit.

Other registrations affected "voter preferences such as, vote-by-mail options, language and political party selections," according to a letter the DMV sent Padilla.

The DMV reportedly said none of the applicants were illegal immigrants.

An assemblyman from Fresno referred to the error as a "cover-up," and called for the agency to be audited.

"Waiting in long lines is one thing, but walking in registered one way and walking out registered another way is something else entirely," Jim Patterson said.

The state's Motor Voter program, which began in April, sparked concerns earlier this year as concerned voters felt it could be an easy way for non-citizens to vote.

"You're setting the state up for a disaster," Catherine Engelbrecht, founder of True the Vote, said. "They don’t seem to have a process in place to verify that people are who they say they are."

State officials disputed such claims, saying that safeguards would be in place to prevent non-citizens from voting.

Fox News' Elizabeth Llorente contributed to this report.