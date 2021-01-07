California mayor says Trump should be tried for sedition

A California mayor is calling for President Trump to be tried for sedition after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

San Jose's Mayor Sam Liccardo wrote in a tweet that the president should be held accountable for the "atrocious, sickening display."

"As a former federal prosecutor, I refer our next US Attorney General to 18 USC 2384 & 2385. May God bless and bring peace to our nation," Liccardo wrote.

Responding to a tweet from Trump -- before Twitter suspended the president's account -- the Democrat wrote that he would be "happy to assist in the prosecution of that case."

Chaos erupted in the nation's capital as "Save America March" attendees pushed past Washington, D.C., Metro Police to break into the Capitol on Wednesday, eventually resulting in the arrest of at least 70 people, the death of four and deployment of thousands of National Guard members.

Fourteen officers were hurt in the assault, according to top cop Robert J. Contee III.

Though the president did tweet and put out a video statement telling people to "go home" -- which was subsequently removed -- there has been widespread and bipartisan outrage over the fact that he did not condemn the rioters' violent actions.

"These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long," Trump had tweeted. "Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!"

Like Liccado, many California leaders did not agree with the president's assessment of the situation, including California Republican and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy, however, decried the nature of the day, rather than take a shot at the president.

An op-ed published in the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday called out McCarthy, as well as other prominent Golden State GOP such as Rep. Tom McClintock and Rep. Ken Calvert.

California is still mainly a Democratic state, and most of its representatives blasted the president for inciting the invasion.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement that while peaceful protest is an important mechanism of the United States' democracy, "what we are witnessing in our nation’s Capitol Building is reprehensible and an outright assault to our democracy and Democratic institutions."

"The people of California have spoken, and our congressional delegation should never have to fear for their lives to represent Californians. We are concerned for the safety of California’s congressional delegation and U.S. Capitol staff, and are reaching out to offer support in every way possible," he said.

"President Trump must call for an end to this escalating situation, acknowledge the will of the people to bring President-elect Biden to the White House and move immediately to a peaceful transition of power," urged Newsom.

San Fransisco's Mayor London Breed tweeted that the "attempted coup" was "encouraged by the President of the United States."

"It’s a dark day for our democracy and the culmination of all of [Trump’s] anti-democratic words and actions from his campaign through his presidency. We are better than this," she wrote.

Democratic Sen. Dave Cortese -- also of San Jose -- called on federal leadership to "commit to moving forward to our new presidential administration peacefully so that our nation can address that grave issues we have at hand."